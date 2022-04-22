The intersection of Quarry Road and Route 23 in Upper Leacock Township will close the first weekend in May to make way for paving work, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The closure will begin May 6 at 6 p.m. and end 7 a.m. May 9, PennDOT said.

The paving work is part of a larger $4.7 million project to rebuild and widen Route 23 with a center-turn lane and replace a traffic signal at Hellers Church Road, according to PennDOT.

The contractor for the project is Woodstown, New Jersey-based Richard E. Pierson Construction Co.

More information about infrastructure in Lancaster County, including completed work and significant projects, can be found at PennDOT’s website for District 8, which includes Lancaster County.