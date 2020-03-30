UPMC staff may be redeployed to meet evolving needs during the COVID-19 pandemic or asked to stay home, but will be paid through May 9 "regardless," the health system said today.

A spokesperson confirmed that the policy also applies to UPMC Pinnacle, which runs UPMC Lititz.

"Staff members may be redeployed to assist with emerging and critically needed work in areas other than their usual work sites," the system said. "Other staff may be asked not to report to work, depending on UPMC’s needs related to the pandemic, yet they may be called back on short notice."

The system also said the policy "will ensure that all staff will continue to be paid at their current rate for normally scheduled hours through May 9, 2020, even if they are assigned to alternative work during their regular hours."

The system did not estimate how many staffers might be redeployed or asked to stay home. The full statement is here.