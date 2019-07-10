UPMC Pinnacle has quietly shortened the name of its Lancaster County hospital from UPMC Pinnacle Lititz to UPMC Lititz.

The system did not announce the change but when asked this week confirmed that it officially took place July 1, with plans for signs and marketing to be altered to reflect that.

Spokeswoman Kelly McCall said in an email that similar changes were made at other hospitals in the region, whose new names are UPMC Carlisle, UPMC Hanover and UPMC Memorial.

"There are no changes to hospital management, and all hospitals continue to be part of UPMC Pinnacle," she wrote, saying UPMC Pinnacle's board elected to move forward with the new names "As we work to showcase UPMC's attributes that make it a world-class health care system in our region."

It is the third name in less than three years for the Lititz hospital, which was called Heart of Lancaster Regional Medical Center until September 2017.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

UPMC Pinnacle's website shows that three of the system's hospitals still have "Pinnacle" in their names: UPMC Pinnacle Community Osteopathic and UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg in Dauphin County, and UPMC Pinnacle West Shore in Cumberland County. They are the only hospitals that were part of PinnacleHealth System before 2017 when it went on a buying spree to acquire the other facilities and joined UPMC, becoming UPMC Pinnacle.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health said it received notification of the planned change in April.