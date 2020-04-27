UPMC Health Plan is planning phone calls and online events to help UPMC for Life Medicare and Special Needs plan members through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The insurer said members who would be at high risk for COVID-19 complications if infected are getting calls from clinical professionals who can answer questions, provide education on symptoms and prevention, and make sure they're aware of support resources.

Other members are getting similar check-ins from non-clinical UPMC Health Plan professionals, according to UPMC.

A spokesman said its outreach will show up as "UPMC" on caller ID and members won't be asked for any personal information.

Events members are invited to take part in by calling 1-855-962-1209 or by visiting upmchealthplan.com/covid-19/web-events/ "are designed to help participants learn how to stay healthy, manage stress, be active, and connect with their community – all from the comfort of their home."

Scheduled events are "How to cope with depression" at noon Tuesday, April 28, and "Staying connected from home" at noon Thursday, April 30.