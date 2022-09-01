Five years ago today UPMC officially entered the Lancaster County health care market through a merger with Harrisburg-based Pinnacle Health, which operated Lancaster Regional Medical Center in Lancaster city and Heart of Lancaster Regional Hospital in Warwick Township.

For Deborah Willwerth, who was CEO of Heart of Lancaster Regional Medical Center at the time, the new owner meant some uncertainty about possible changes for her and her staff.

“There’s always that consideration when you’re in a position such as I am that things could change,” said Willwerth, 63, a Lancaster County native who has spent nearly her entire 40-plus-year career working here.

Five years later, Willwerth is president of UPMC LItitz which has now gone through several name changes and seen a dramatic expansion of services and employees under Pittsburgh-based UPMC.

While UPMC closed its Lancaster city hospital in February 2019, in Warwick Township it has added a sleep center, a chemotherapy infusion center and an interventional cardiovascular lab while expanding operating room capabilities, among other things.

“I look back to when we became part of UPMC, the hospital had 290 employees. Now we have 600,” Willwerth said. “Being a part of UPMC, we’re 40 hospitals strong. That gives us so much opportunity for best practices and shared resources.”

Hospital changes

UPMC Lititz is a 148-bed acute-care hospital that originally opened in 2004 as Heart of Lancaster Regional Medical Center. It was built as a replacement for the former Community Hospital on Orange Street in Lancaster city. That Lancaster city hospital shared an owner with the former St. Joseph’s Hospital on College Avenue, which became Lancaster Regional Medical Center before being bought by UPMC.

When the Warwick Township and Lancaster city hospitals became part of UPMC in 2017, they were among eight hospitals that had been part of the Pinnacle Health Network.

UPMC Lititz, which was initially called UPMC Pinnacle Lititz, has an emergency room and offers comprehensive women’s health care as well as cardiac and orthopedic care. In addition, it has imaging and primary care services as well as plastic and reconstructive surgery.

Even though UPMC closed the Lancaster city hospital that was part of the deal with Pinnacle Health, it says it has invested $910 million in central Pennsylvania to expand primary and specialty care services that now includes its seven hospitals and more than 200 outpatient facilities and programs.

“Prior to becoming part of UPMC in 2017, Pinnacle Health was already a strong health care system with a long history of excellence. Joining a larger and successful system with a shared vision for growth in the region made Pinnacle Health and UPMC stronger together,” Lou Baverso, president, UPMC in Central Pa., said during an Aug. 24 announcement of financial results.

At the hospital just outside Lititz, Willwerth has seen how UPMC's investment has played out, saying the expansion of services has been based on comprehensive data that UPMC has gleaned from its entire system and then used to make decisions about how to expand.

“That helps us plan, so having that support is extremely important,” she said.

In addition, being part of a larger hospital system proved crucial during the pandemic when supply chain bottlenecks could be eased by transferring supplies throughout the system, Willwerth said. As employee shortages became more acute, nurses and other medical specialists could also be enlisted at different hospitals and health care centers in the UPMC system.

“Today, in 2022, with all the challenges that we have for employees, for supply chain, for resources, it is continuing to be challenging for hospitals that aren’t in some type of relationship, or in a system, or in an affiliation,” Willwerth said.

Willwerth said she expects UPMC to continue to invest in its key services in Lititz, which include women’s health, orthopedic care, cardiovascular care and a newborn intensive care unit. The hospital also has training programs for family medicine, internal medicine and anesthesia, which will continue to be a focus. Specialized service such as pediatric intensive care and open-heart surgery can be offered through other UPMC hospitals in the region, she said.

To address the perpetual need for nurses, UPMC has also opened the Shadyside School of Nursing in Harrisburg, where 145 students are enrolled in a 16-month program.

“I have to make sure my quality is there and that we’re providing the patient experience that I expect, and I would want for my care,” she said. “I think the biggest concern I always have is human resources.”

Making a difference

A Lancaster County native, Willwerth was born at St. Joseph Hospital and then later began her nursing career and taught nursing at the hospital that was ultimately closed by her current employer and is now being redeveloped into a housing complex.

Willwerth started out as a critical care nurse before becoming a nursing instructor in the late 1980s. She eventually went back to school and got a master’s degree and moved into administrative roles, saying she continues to use her nursing experience to guide her management decisions.

“It really does take that expertise of understanding the clinical side as well as the business side to run and manage hospitals. Having nurses be very active in the management of hospitals has been very helpful for our patients,” she said.

She became chief nursing executive at Community Hospital in Lancaster city and then led a team to help transition from there in 2004 to the new hospital near Lititz. She was initially chief nursing officer and then became the hospital’s chief operating officer at the new hospital near Lititz, becoming CEO in 2015, a title that was changed to president under UPMC.

Throughout the changes, Willwerth said she has tried to keep her focus on patient care and helping staff understand their role amidst the changes, something that became especially important when UPMC came in.

“For myself and for the team, it was really about what we do every day. And if we’re doing our jobs well and we’re representing the needs of our local community and supporting health care, we’re able to continue and be elevated in our positions,” she said.

The investments UPMC has made at UPMC Lititz come as other health care providers continue to invest in Lancaster County, including Penn State Health, which is slated to open a new, $375 million hospital in East Hempfield Township in October and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, which is in the midst of an $182.5 million renovation and expansion of its Duke Street hospital in Lancaster city.

Those investments, Willwerth says, speak to demographic changes that include an influx of retirees who will need more medical services.

Willwerth says she doesn’t see the other health systems as competitors since having more medical options means there’s a wider range of services from providers who become keenly aware that they have to continually offer top-notch service.

“Lancaster Countians are blessed because they have a choice,” she said.

As local health systems make investments to adapt to changes, Willwerth says patients themselves are changing, bringing with them higher expectations for treatment that can sometimes outstrip what is possible, especially in an emergency department.

But throughout the challenges and changes of her career, Willwerth says she continues to appreciate the sense of fulfillment it can bring, saying she often encourages her 21 grandchildren to consider a health care career.

“It’s so energizing to see the difference that we can make for patients,” she said. “We’re making a difference. We’re making a difference in the community and we’re making a difference in the care that’s here.”