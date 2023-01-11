UPMC Lititz has reconfigured some space inside its 1500 Highlands Drive hospital to establish a 13-bed, 8,580-square-foot orthopedic unit.

The unit is staffed by four dedicated orthopedic/spine nurses, including a nurse navigator to assist with education and coordinated discharge care. Patients will also have easy access to inpatient physical therapy, enhanced post-op monitoring and orthopedic specialists, the health system indicated in a press release announcing the change.

UPMC became part of the health care landscape in central Pennsylvania in 2017, and since then, it reports growing to 13,000 care providers and support staff and has investing $910 million in health care services for the region. UPMC in central Pennsylvania has an annual economic impact to the region of $2.6 billion, with UPMC Lititz having a $190 million economic impact annually, according to the health system.

UPMC Lititz is the former Heart of Lancaster Regional Medical Center.