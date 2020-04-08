Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and UPMC Pinnacle have partnered to open COVID-19 swab tents at outside Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster city.

The nonprofit health systems said each funded staffing, supplies and IT infrastructure for their portion of the site set-up.

Here's what each system is saying about services offered at 650 N. Prince St., Lancaster.

UPMC Pinnacle

UPMC will not test walk-in patients. Those who think they should be tested must be evaluated by their care provider; if the system's infection prevention team decides testing is needed, an appointment will be scheduled and patients will receive a call with information.

Once the sample is collected, the actual testing will be done at UPMC's clinical lab, Pennsylvania’s Department of Health lab, or a commercial lab. Depending on where testing is done, results could be returned in less than 24 hours or within one week and the person should self-isolate until the results arrive.

People who suspect they have the virus but do not have a high fever or breathing problems should call their primary care physician or use their provider’s virtual visit options to get advice, the system said; those who do not have a primary care provider can call the UPMC Pinnacle Nurse Advice team at 1-866-9-NURSE1 (1-866-968-7731) or 717-988-0074.

Anyone with a high fever or more prominent breathing trouble should go to a local emergency department and call ahead so proper precautions can be taken, the system said.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health

The site will operate 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and, unlike the drive-through testing site at Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences, will allow individuals to walk through the tent for testing.

The site is for patients age 10 and older, and will provide testing for those who have received a test order by a health care provider, including a video visit via Penn Medicine OnDemand, the system said.

Those who do not have a health care provider with LG Health will be screened at the site, and if appropriate, COVID-19 testing will be performed, the system said. It noted that registration and insurance information is collected at the testing site and no out-of-pocket costs are required.

The system also updated information on its other testing site, at Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences, 850 Greenfield Road, Lancaster: