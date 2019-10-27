UPMC Express Care College Avenue has opened in Lancaster city, offering walk-in medical care for minor illnesses and injuries to people 18 months and older.

The office is in Suite 101 of the facility at 233 College Avenue, which is sometimes called the Medical Arts building. It's across the street from the hospital UPMC Pinnacle closed in February, which was also known by its previous names of Lancaster Regional Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospital.

UPMC Pinnacle Lancaster region president Brooks Turkel said in a written statement that UPMC "made a promise to provide convenient and accessible health care to the Lancaster City community" and is pleased to deliver on that promise "with the addition of UPMC Express Care.”

The office offers care without appointments for ailments like colds, flu, stomach aches, bites, stings, rashes, cuts, scrapes, eye and ear infections, sore throats and pulled and strained muscles, according to the system.

It also offers imaging and basic lab services; sports, school and driver’s license physicals; vaccinations and flu shots; pregnancy testing; and occupational health services.

The office is open weekdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with the system noting plans to expand hours and days of operation in the coming months. It accepts most major insurance, and primary care co-pays apply, according to the system.

