Two local health systems have moved COVID-19 testing services away from an outdoor site they currently share at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and UPMC Pinnacle both thanked the Lancaster Barnstormers for use of the site at 650 N. Prince St., Lancaster, and said their last services would end at 5 p.m. Monday, June 8.

Both also noted that they still require provider orders for COVID-19 tests.

UPMC said when it closes more than 200 people will have been tested there, and as of Tuesday tests from its site had an 11% positivity rate. Lancaster General said it has tested 1,415 people there.

UPMC will move its COVID-19 specimen collection services to the UPMC Imaging Center of Lancaster at 924 Red Rose Court in Lancaster, which is not currently being used for imaging.

And starting Tuesday, June 9, Lancaster General will offer testing weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at its Downtown Pavilion, 540 N. Duke St. — across the street from Lancaster General Hospital — and weekday evenings and weekends at Duke Street Urgent Care, which is in the pavilion.

Lancaster General reported testing about 30 people a day at the site for the last two weeks, and noted that its other outdoor location, Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences, will remain open with unchanged hours.

Dr. Michael Ripchinski, Lancaster General's chief clinical officer, said the system "is transitioning to a longer-term plan of using our 32 primary-care, seven urgent-care, and 15 lab locations for testing.”

