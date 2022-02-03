Lancaster police were able to track down the van that struck a pedestrian, who died of his injuries two weeks later, in large part because the Lancaster Safety Coalition had upgraded a nearby surveillance camera.

Police on Tuesday charged a Lancaster man in the death of Steven Killough, 66, the pediatrician who was hit as he crossed West Chestnut Street at Prince Street with the walk sign on Oct. 29.

“If that camera hadn’t been upgraded, we very likely would not have captured the entirety of the incident,” Tim Miller, the coalition’s executive director, said Wednesday. “In this case, we were able to get better identifying visuals because the (new) cameras capture everything.”

Police, in charging documents, said the coalition footage showed the license plate number of the van. Footage also showed the man charged getting out of, and back into, the driver’s side.

The coalition has been upgrading its 170 single-lens cameras with 4K resolution, four-lens, 360-degree cameras since 2019. The camera that recorded Killough being hit was probably replaced in 2020, Miller said.

Fewer than half the coalition’s cameras have been replaced, but the upgrades already have been yielding valuable information, Miller said.

The coalition, which earned its nonprofit status in 2005, is not affiliated with municipal or law enforcement parties. The organization relies on donations to maintain and operate the camera system.

Background

Though it may have seemed to the public that it took a long time to bring charges, Lt. Glenn Stoltzfus, a police spokesperson, said Wednesday that investigators were being thorough — including being in touch with the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office on Tuesday.

And police were trying to locate a witness who came into the station lobby, which is just east of the intersection, and told the front desk sergeant what happened and that they recorded it on their phone, Stoltzfus said. However, the person left without giving their name.

The crash was reported by an EMS crew in an ambulance that was driving by and stopped within seconds of the crash to give aid to Killough. The ambulance crew told Lancaster County-Wide Communications they would be taking Killough to Lancaster General Hospital.

Rodolfo Paradas, 51, of Lancaster, was charged Tuesday with several crimes, the most serious of which — accidents involving death or personal injury — is a second-degree felony that carries a mandatory sentence of three years in prison and $2,500 fine. He was also unlicensed, according to police.

Paradas is in a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility. A phone message left for him there Wednesday was not immediately returned.

A preliminary arraignment is scheduled for Thursday. That is a proceeding at which a district judge reads a defendant the charges they are facing and advises them of their right to an attorney.