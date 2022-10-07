This story was updated Friday, Oct. 17 at 4:38 p.m. and again at 5:03 p.m.

A fatal car crash in early September prompted the Lancaster County District of Attorney’s office to look into why the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation was not notified about drivers who pose a danger to the public.

Derek Sensenig of Akron is charged with DUI and homicide-by-vehicle for the September 2 incident that resulted in the death of Jeffrey Myers, 65, of Brownstown. Sensenig’s vehicle “allegedly crossed into the oncoming lane of travel in the 3900 block of Oregon Pike and collided with” Myers’ vehicle, the DA’s office said.

Just 38 days prior, however, Sensenig, 30, was convicted of DUI in Lancaster County court, which resulted in a one-year suspension of his driver’s license.

In investigating the September incident, the DA’s office discovered that the clerk of courts had not notified PennDOT of Sensenig’s July 27 conviction.

It’s unclear if Sensenig’s license would have otherwise been suspended by PennDOT by September 2. The court informs individuals at their DUI sentencing that PennDOT will suspend their license within 60 days. Still, state law require clerks of court offices to report DUI convictions within 10 days.

The DA’s office alerted the clerk of courts, Mary Anater, to the matter in September and requested a thorough review of DUI cases to see if any others had been missed.

District Attorney Heather Adams said Friday that her office conducted a review of DUI cases over a 60-day period and discovered a total of 24 occasions in which the clerk of courts failed to notify PennDOT, as required by law.

Adams said there may be more instances in which crucial paperwork related to criminal cases were delayed or missed and that a broader search is needed.

“That's my concern, that we did such a limited search in time and offense that I'm just surprised there wouldn't be others outside of those parameters,” she said.

Adams said Anater told her the clerk of courts office had reviewed all cases involving license suspensions going back to January. But the district attorney said she was aware of at least one other case in which the office did not process required paperwork in a timely manner.

“This may not be a systemic issue, but I want to make sure all cases are identified and corrected,” Adams said. “There's at least one that I know of that did not come out in (the clerk of courts’) search and that's part of the reason for my concern.”

Clerk responds

In a statement sent to LNP | LancasterOnline, Anater offered condolences to Myers’ friends and family and confirmed that a clerk in her office failed to notify PennDOT of the DUI conviction.

“But once this error was brought to my attention, I quickly audited all 2022 records and made certain any records that required corrections were completed,” Anater said in the statement.

Since Jan. 1, according to Anater, her office failed to process 22 license suspensions, not 24, out of 2,484 such cases.

Anater also provided data going back to 2013 showing the office failed to process larger numbers of license suspensions under her predecessors, Jackie Pfursich and Josh Parsons. The lowest year was 2020, when 43 license suspensions were not processed, according to Anater. The highest was in 2017, with 302 license suspensions that weren’t sent to PennDOT, according to the clerk of courts. LNP | LancasterOnline could not independently confirm the data provided by Anater.

Anater said the office “was in complete disarray before I was elected and I’ve worked every day to correct issues in the past, while tackling new issues and the unknown.”

Parsons is now a county commissioner. Pfursich was appointed county solicitor in 2021.

“The revelation from the district attorney that the clerk of courts is not doing her job is disturbing,” Parsons said in a statement Friday. “Unfortunately, rather than taking responsibility, she blames others.”

In Parsons’s tenure as clerk of courts, he said, the office was audited multiple times by state officials and “passed each one with flying colors. That was true under (Pfurisch) as well. We had zero reported incidents of failing to send required paperwork to PennDOT.”

Parsons also accused Anater of repeatedly lying to the public and, he said, it “appears she is lying again with her own created ‘audit’ to distract from her failure.”

Political history

The clerk of courts is a countywide elected position. Anater, a Republican, won a special election last November to fill the remaining two years of Pfursich’s term.

Last month, Anater accused Parsons and fellow Republican Commissioner Ray D’Agostino of political retaliation. She alleged that they were behind an effort to pursue criminal charges against her for damaging a newly paved exit ramp from the Lancaster County Courthouse garage.

The commissioners were retaliating against her, she suggested, for reporting to county IT and human resources that she had discovered personal files – legal, political and family information – on the clerk office’s computer network that belonged to Pfursich after Anater took over the position.

Pfursich has denied any wrongdoing.

On Friday, Parsons accused Anater of lying in her description of events over the car damage to the courthouse exit ramp.

“She said she did not know how to exit even though she received at least three email notices of the work and electronic records show she had previously exited the correct way,” Parsons said. “She still has not made an effort to pay, or even commit to pay, the over $16,000 she owes to the taxpayers for this damage.”

Anater disputed each of Parsons's allegations and said he was resorting to "lambasting comments and name-calling."

On Friday, D'Agostino also provided a statement that criticized Anater.

"Rather than take ultimate responsibility for her actions and inactions, as the case may be, she has deflected accountability and obscured facts when called to answer for her conduct," D'Agostino said.

(Read D'Agostino's full statement here.)