Prosecutors filed additional charges on Thursday that could hint at what Justo Smoker may plead guilty to in the kidnapping and death of Linda Stoltzfoos, the young Amish woman who went missing last June as she walked home from church.

Smoker, 35, of Paradise, is scheduled for a guilty plea hearing before Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth at 9 a.m. Friday, though neither District Attorney Heather Adams nor defense attorney Christopher Tallarico would say what exactly he will plead to.

The filing by the prosecution, called an information, lists the newly added charges: abuse of corpse, tampering with evidence and possession of an instrument of crime. It also lists a criminal homicide charge with a designation indicating a first-degree felony. That would include the possibilities of first-, second- and third-degree murder, along with voluntary manslaughter.

First- and second-degree murder carry sentences of life without possibility of parole. Though prosecutors can seek the death penalty in certain instances of first-degree murder, prosecutors in Smoker's case have not filed notice that they intend to seek the death penalty; regardless, Gov. Tom Wolf imposed a moratorium on the death penalty in Pennsylvania in 2015.

Third-degree murder carries a maximum penalty of 20 to 40 years in prison.

Smoker is also charged with kidnapping -- a felony that enables prosecutors to seek a second-degree murder conviction -- and false imprisonment. Those charges were filed July 10, 2020 -- the day he was arrested. The homicide charge was filed Dec. 21, after prosecutors revealed that DNA samples collected by swabbing Smoker's cheeks matched DNA samples found on Stoltzfoos' blue bra and white stockings. Pennsylvania State Police found the items the day of his arrest while searching a wooded area near a Ronks business.

Thursday's filing of abuse of corpse, tampering with evidence and possession of an instrument of crime -- all misdemeanors -- would seem to indicate those charges are part of an expected plea.

The two evidence tampering charges accuse Smoker of burying Stoltzfoos’ body somewhere in Lancaster County, then digging the body up and reburying it on Amtrak property behind his former employer, Dutchland Inc., on Route 41 south of Gap. Those accusations also support the abuse-of-corpse charge. The possession of an instrument of crime charge accuses Smoker of having zip-ties and shoe laces and using them to tie up Stoltzfoos as part of her abduction and killing.

Prosecutors believe Stoltzfoos, 18, was abducted on Beechdale Road in Upper Leacock Township last June 21 and killed shortly afterward.

Prosecutors zeroed in on Smoker after reviewing footage from a home surveillance camera that showed his car on Beechdale on the day Stoltzfoos disappeared -- just four-tenths of a mile from her parents’ home. According to police, Smoker had been driving around the area where Stoltzfoos lived, stalking Amish females last June 20 and 21.

Stoltzfoos' disappearance prompted numerous massive searches targeting areas where Smoker had traveled, according to cell phone data, including the Welsh Mountain area. Ultimately, her body was found buried about 42 inches deep on April 21 behind Smoker’s workplace. The area had previously been searched, though the location where the remains were found is not easily accessible, Adams said at the time of recovery.

Stoltzfoos had been strangled and stabbed once in the neck, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni. The cause of death was asphyxia -- lack of oxygen to the brain -- as a result of strangulation and suffocation, with the stab wound a contributing factor.

Stoltzfoos was given a proper burial on April 26 at the Myers Cemetery on East Eby Road, just a couple miles far from the Stoltzfoos’ family home.

Smoker had been released from prison in February 2019 after serving the minimum of a 12-1/2- to 30-year sentence for a series of armed robberies he committed in 2006 with his brother.