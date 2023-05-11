At 12:32 p.m. Thursday, the Lancaster city police posted the following update: "Dereje Waldemariam has been located."

Original post:

Lancaster city police are looking for a Lancaster man last seen in Media, Delaware County, who they believe is in danger.

Dereje Waldemariam, 29, was last seen May 8, according to a police news release. Waldemariam has mental health issues and is at risk.

The release said Waldemariam has a shaved head and encouraged anyone with information about his location to contact the station at 717-735-3300.