UPDATE: This proposal was approved by the board of commissioner's Wednesday morning.

Lancaster County’s Public Safety Training Center in East Hempfield Township could soon be used as a drive-through site for COVID-19 testing.

A proposal, on which the county commissioners will vote on Wednesday, would move Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health’s downtown testing operation to one of the training center’s vehicle bays at 101 Champ Blvd, off Route 28.

Todd Kirkpatrick, the training center’s director, said the agreement would provide LGH staff with a hospitable environment to conduct testing over the cold winter months.

The agreement would last through April 1, at which point LGH would resume outside testing elsewhere. The site would operate weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Alice Yoder, executive director for community health at LGH, said testing will be available to individuals with symptoms who have a recommendation from their doctor, as well as their close contacts, as is the case now at the testing site at the LG Health Downtown Pavilion at 540 N. Duke St.

The downtown site has been able to test about 150 to 180 people per day, Yoder said.

“I think (at the training center) we’re able to meet all the needs of the county and certainly care for our staff better because cars will be driving through and they won’t be going out in the elements,” Yoder said.

As of Tuesday, LGH has conducted 106,697 tests since the beginning of the pandemic, with 15% of those tests returning positive results. In total, nearly 160,000 people have been tested at locations countywide, with a 15.7% positivity rate, according to the state Department of Health.

There have been more than 25,000 COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County since the pandemic began, according to the state Department of Health, and 655 deaths, according to the county’s coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.