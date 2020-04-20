At least two cases claiming wrongdoing by city police are moving through federal court, although little action has taken place because the coronavirus has curtailed court functions.

Sean Williams, of Lancaster, sued the city and police after Officer Philip Bernot shocked him with a Taser in June 2018.

Williams initially sued the city and Bernot, both in his capacity as a police officer and individually, claiming excessive force, failing to provide adequate medical care and racial profiling: Williams is black.

Racial profiling and failure to help claims were dropped and a judge dismissed the excessive-force claim against the city and Bernot in his professional capacity.

That means the case is only against Bernot as a private individual. The city is covering his legal costs under its labor contract with police.

The city wants the case dismissed, claiming Williams hasn’t pursued his claim and that he did not show up for trial in February. City police said they found him high on a hallucinogenic drug the night before the trial’s scheduled start.

When courts reopen, argument will be held on whether the case should go forward.

The second case pending in federal court is a claim by Jessica Lopez that Detective Nathan Nickel sexually assaulted or hurt her after a Nov. 8, 2017, traffic stop.

Lopez claimed Nickel grabbed her breasts "on the pretext" of searching for drugs.

The city wants the case dropped, arguing video recorded on Nickel’s patrol car camera doesn’t show an assault.

A May 5 pretrial conference is scheduled.