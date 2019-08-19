An reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of a man Lancaster police say fractured the skull of a man in June.
Police charged 46-year-old Fajr Ford, 46, who is homeless, with aggravated assault and issued a warrant for his arrest June 20.
Ford allegedly assaulted the adult male in the 1st block of East Walnut Street around 8:40 a.m. on June 12.
The male was hospitalized in a trauma neuro unit, according to police.
Lancaster County Crime Stoppers offered a reward of up to $1,000 on Monday to anyone with information that leads to an arrest and/or conviction of Ford.
Police ask anyone with information to call Lancaster city police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. Tips can be submitted online or by texting "LANCS" plus a message to 847411.