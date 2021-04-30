There were a plethora of incidents involving fallen trees, downed cables and power outages Friday in Lancaster County as winds reached up to 64 mph in certain areas as part of a storm expected to continue into Saturday morning.

At one point — around 5:30 p.m. — there were about 21,000 PPL customers without power, according to Jane George, regional affairs director for PPL. That number was down to 1,121 at 7:15 p.m., George said.

"We had strong, damaging winds that were causing power outages throughout our entire service territory," George said. "We're working around the clock as safely and quickly as possible to restore power to customers who have experienced outages."

The National Weather Service in State College reported at around 6 p.m. that wind gusts reached 64 mph in Manheim and 56 mph at Lancaster Airport. A high wind warning was in effect until 2 a.m. Saturday.

The National Weather Service is calling for mostly sunny and breezy conditions Saturday with a high of 65 degrees and partly sunny skies with a high of 82 degrees on Sunday.

Fire companies were busy throughout the day Friday responding to incidents involving trees and power lines downed by the wind, said Phil Colvin, director of the Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency. None of the incidents were particularly serious, however, he said.

Neither Colvin nor a supervisor with Lancaster Countywide Communications could share how many wind-related incidents occurred throughout the county Friday. The supervisor said she was too busy to count each incident.

In Lancaster Township, two vehicles were damaged by a fallen tree in the 1100 block of Elm Avenue.