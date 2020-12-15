Lancaster County will likely see more snow on Wednesday than it did all of last winter.

Forecasters predict anywhere from 6 to 20 inches to fall from lunchtime Wednesday to daybreak Thursday morning, depending on where in the county.

In comparison, the county only saw about 5 inches of snow all of last winter — the least on record, ABC27 chief meteorologist Eric Finkenbinder told LNP | LancasterOnline on Monday evening.

“We could actually get half of the average snowfall from this storm for this winter,” he said.

The action begins Wednesday afternoon, with about 1 inch of snowfall per hour, Finkenbinder said. By the evening commute, there could already be 4 to 6 inches of snow on the ground in spots.

The heaviest snow, however, will come Wednesday evening, as the temperature is expected to flatten out in the 20s and snow could fall around 2 inches per hour through midnight, Finkenbinder said.

The storm should wrap up by 5 a.m. Thursday. How much snow you’ll see out the window will depend on where in the county you live. The Southern End, for example, could see only 8 to 14 inches of snow, as there’s a higher chance of sleet mixing in with snow as the storm winds down in that area, Finkenbinder said.

“That’s really the only concern that we have right now, just how much sleet could (mix in),” he said.

Finkenbinder said he predicts 14 to 20 inches could fall in some parts of the county.

Local weather expert Eric Horst, who recently retired from Millersville University’s Weather Information Center, tweeted Monday that he expects Wednesday’s storm to bring 6 to 12 inches of snow.

AccuWeather is calling for 6 to 10 inches.