An incoming winter storm could bring this winter's first measurable snow to Lancaster County.

Up to 2 inches of snow could fall across the county, with higher totals possible north of Route 30, according to National Weather Service in State College.

The weather agency issued a winter weather advisory for Lancaster County from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday. NWS issues winter weather advisories when any amount of freezing rain, or when 2 to 4 inches of snow, is expected to cause a significant inconvenience.

NWS predicts the snow will gradually transition to a wintry mix into Wednesday afternoon. Kyle Elliott, director of the Millersville University Weather Information Center, told LNP Monday that transition will ultimately determine how much snow will fall in the county.

The storm is likely to generate slippery road conditions, impacting Wednesday morning's commute. The snow will become rain by the afternoon.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission urged motorists to monitor and adjust their speeds and to anticipate worse driving conditions and limited visibility.

Motorists can call 511 or check www.511pa.com to get updates on road conditions.