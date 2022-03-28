Lancaster County will see an uneven week of weather, starting off abnormally chilly, then warming up above typical springtime temperatures midweek only to return to normal seasonal conditions by Friday, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.

Today could feel more like early spring or even late winter, with high temperatures only reaching around 35 degrees, about 15 degrees colder than normal, said meteorologist Aaron Tyburski. Those temperatures will feel even colder due to wind chill, with gusts of up to 30 mph possible throughout the day.

Tonight will see temperatures dip to about 20 degrees, which could approach record lows, Tyburski said. Typical seasonal low temperatures are in the mid-30s.

Temperatures should be similar tomorrow, with the weather not starting to warm up until Wednesday, which will see a high near 45 degrees. Thursday will then see a jump to around 70 degrees, above seasonal averages.

The rapid drop and rise in temperatures is “not really a roller coaster kind of week,” Tyburski said, “but at least up and down throughout the next five to seven days.”

Friday will be slightly cooler, with high temperatures near 60 degrees. The weekend should see temperatures in the mid-50s, near normal seasonal levels.

Some parts of western Pennsylvania could see snow or sleet Wednesday, though Lancaster County will likely only see rain at most due to temperatures being too warm. Thursday could also see a rain shower in the mid-afternoon that will likely last into mid- to late-Friday morning.