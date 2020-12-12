Some Lancaster County businesses are opting to keep their doors open into the holiday season, despite restrictions announced by Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday aimed at curtailing Pennsylvania’s spike in COVID-19 cases.

Wolf ordered restrictions that prohibit indoor dining at bars and restaurants for three weeks. Gyms, theaters and other facilities also have to close during that time, and indoor gatherings and events of more than 10 people are prohibited.

“We have 87 employees that need a job,” John Smucker, owner of Coffee Co., said of why he is choosing to keep his business open.

Smucker complied with the first shutdown order in the spring and had to lay off his staff of 95 at three locations (Lancaster, New Holland and Mill Creek Square), he said. He started bringing them back in the summer, but he said he cannot do the same again.

“They expect us to provide a paycheck for them, and I can’t lay off (87) people the week before Christmas,” he said.

It is unclear how many other businesses would follow suit and disregard the order that goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday and lasts until Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

In a Facebook post, Universal Athletics Fitness Center said it too would remain open during the three-week period.

“Universal Athletic Club will remain open for the sake of our loyal members and our hard-working employees who, too, believe in this,” the post read. “Closing and having to lay off anyone over the holidays is just unthinkable for us.”

Yogurtworks Café in Ephrata, Funck's Restaurant in Leola, Country Table Restaurant in Mount Joy, and Black Forest Brewery in Ephrata announced similar decisions via social media.

“We know that this decision is going to go against what some of our loyal customers believe in, and we haven't made this decision on a whim,” Black Forest Brewery wrote in the Instagram post. “We have lost sleep on getting to this point, but at the end of the day we believe that we can provide the same, safe service that we have been providing throughout all of this.”

In a statement Thursday night after Wolf’s announcement, the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce said the guidance was developed without businesses at the tables, and that businesses have now become “the victims.”

“We are further discouraged that these mandates have come with no offer of any type of financial assistance or guidance,” the Lancaster Chamber statement read.

Coffee Co.’s Smucker noted that the food service industry has been particularly hit hard by the pandemic. In the spring, he applied for and received a grant from the county government through a program run by the Economic Development Company of Lancaster and Lancaster Chamber.

That grant, he said, was helpful in offsetting the hardship of the initial lockdown. Still, his revenue is down by up to 45% year-over-year, and he said more financial relief is needed.

“If you’re going to shut us down, you have to compensate us, because the government is the people who are shutting us down,” he said.

Lisa Riggs, president of the Economic Development Company, said she “couldn’t agree more.”

Riggs said her organization, along with the Lancaster Chamber, has been working to identify more funding and ways to support businesses beyond the $37 million in CARES Act funding distributed by the county.

“Any level of resource could be the difference between a business being able to survive or not,” she said. Additional COVID-19 aid has yet to come from Congress.

Riggs said the impact of the shutdowns has been “devastating” on the hardest-hit industries, such as hospitality and food service. The impact hasn’t just affected businesses’ financial situations but the owners’ and employees’ mental health as well.

“I think you’re going to be seeing people think, ‘What are (we) going to have to do to keep businesses alive?’” she said. “Every business at this point has to make that assessment.”