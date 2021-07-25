A reader contacted Lancaster Watchdog earlier this month about an overflowing clothing and shoe donation bin in the Firestone Complete Auto Care parking lot on Oregon Pike (Route 222) in Manheim Township.

“Every time we drive past the collection bin … it is overflowing. Today it was an eyesore,” the reader said, adding that the bin had been a problem for several months.

Watchdog visited the bin with “Clothes Shoes” in green lettering on the side and a “Special Olympics Pennsylvania” sticker on the front on July 12. The reader’s description was spot-on as Watchdog saw an office chair, garbage, bags of clothing, an old TV, a tire and an old vacuum cleaner scattered across three parking spaces near the white bin. Everything was soaked from being out in the rain.

Watchdog reported the issue by calling a phone number on the bin that was hidden by some of the items. Within a week the items — and the bin — were gone.

“Unfortunately, instances of dumping have increased during the pandemic,” Nicole Jones, a spokeswoman for Special Olympics Pennsylvania, said when contacted by Watchdog. She said the organization has a licensing agreement with a company that owns and operates the clothing bins for them.

“We have been working closely with the vendor to implement additional steps to address this issue, including in some cases as you noted, removing the bins from specific locations where dumping has been reported.”

Jones did not respond to follow-up questions about the terms of the licensing agreement and how much money the organization gets from the bins.

Nonprofit or for-profit

Clothing and shoe donation bins in Lancaster County are placed by both for-profit and nonprofit organizations. The distinctions can sometimes be blurred like in the case of the Special Olympics, where a for-profit company operates bins for a nonprofit group.

The Special Olympics collection bin was one of more than a dozen a set up in commercial parking lots between Route 30 and where Lititz Pike (Route 501) and Oregon Avenue (Route 222) meet near the Golden Triangle shopping center. Including a Goodwill donation center with four outside bins, there were 14 collection bins set up by five different organizations or businesses.

Three red bins in a parking lot near BB&T bank in the Lancaster Shopping Center belong to Together We Share, a Delaware company that collects and exports shoes and clothes. Pictured on the bins are a cartoon cat and dog next to piles of shoes and clothes. Above the picture is the word “Donate” in large letters. Below that are the words “for profit” in smaller letters that blend into the background.

“Some years you don’t make a profit, but some years you make a profit,” said company owner Abdul Younes, who said he sells most donated clothes and shoes to exporters who ship them to South and Central America.

Younes said he has some 1,000 bins set up in Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey and Virginia. He said he’s had the bins in the Lancaster Shopping Center for about five years, saying he pays about $200 a month for each one. Dumping outside bins is a constant problem, he said, requiring checks several times a week. The space around the bins was clear when Watchdog visited.

One collection bin near Lititz Pike was for D&M Recycling, a for-profit company with a Lititz address. Three blue bins next to the Together We Share bins had a phone number for the Childhood Disease Research Foundation, a California nonprofit. Neither organization responded to phone messages left seeking details about their operations.

Even if it is initially collected by nonprofit groups, many donated items eventually find their way to for-profit businesses that export them for sale or recycling.

The nonprofit Council for Textile Recycling estimates charities only use of to 20% of donated items. The rest is sold to recyclers, who resell about 45% of what they get overseas as secondhand clothing. The rest is converted into industrial rags or becomes post-consumer fiber used in things such as home insulation and carpet padding, the group says.

Bin oversight

Some municipalities require donation bins to have permits, but in Lancaster County all that is generally required is the approval of the property owner, according to Maj. David Wilson, administrator of Salvation Army’s Adult Rehabilitation Program in Harrisburg, who oversees thrift stores in south-central Pennsylvania.

While there may not be permitting requirements, Manheim Township manager James Drumm said the township could get involved if items set out for donation are unusable to the point where they are actually trash, creating a violation of sanitation rules.

“If they have been out in the weather too long, they may be soaked and not have any further value and could be considered trash. A property owner still would be asked to clean up the debris, but could be cited if they did not correct the situation,” Drumm said, adding that most groups take care of their bins.

Wilson, of the Salvation Army, says keeping the group’s donation bins free of debris is a point of pride

“With the Salvation Army, we put our big, fat red shield all over it, (so) we better keep those boxes looking nice,” said Wilson, adding that most Salvation Army boxes in Lancaster County are set up at businesses that don’t charge for the privilege.

People cluttering Salvation Army boxes with donated items is the reason a box that used to sit outside the group’s store at 1244 Manheim Pike in Lancaster city was removed more than five years ago, forcing donors to drive around the back and hand items to someone. Prior to that, the box in front of the store could be littered with items, especially after a long holiday weekend, Wilson said.

“The worst public relations you can have is a messy box,” Wilson said.

Although it relies on reselling donations, ReUzit on State in Ephrata Borough has never used unattended donation boxes.

“It is purposeful because people are more responsible when they need to drop it off (with a person),” said Alonna Gautsche Sprunger, executive director of ReUzit on State. “When it is faceless … then I think people are not as accountable in their donations.”

Yet that requirement can create some uncomfortable conversations when volunteers staffing the donation drive-thru have to tell would-be donors their items may still be usable, but are not good enough to be resold.

“It’s probably the most difficult volunteer position,” she said. “We do train volunteers to say, ‘Thank you, but it’s not sellable. We’re very sorry, we can’t take it.’”

