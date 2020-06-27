Two search warrant applications concerning a man who state police recently identified as the rapist of two women in the county's southern end in 2000 and 2001 shed some light on how they focused on him over the past year.

One warrant was for Charles Eugene Musser Jr.'s saliva. The other was to search his Manheim Township home to see if he kept items taken from the victims.

A county judge had sealed the warrants on June 2.

Although the warrants were sealed for 60 days, a judge unsealed them Thursday after LNP|LancasterOnline asked the district attorney's office for them, noting that Musser killed himself June 3 when police went to arrest him at his home.

In asking the court to seal the warrants, police said it was likely the media would report details in them, given the attention the rapes had received when they were committed. And they said the details could damage the investigation into other crimes Musser may have committed.

DNA ties Musser to rapes

The applications provide details of Musser's criminal past that are no longer public record, meaning they likely were sealed under the state's relatively new clean slate law. Still: such information is available to law enforcement.

That criminal history, and other information, tells part of the story of how police connected Musser to the rapes.

After each of the two rapes, police entered DNA collected from each victim into a database. In 2002, police learned the samples from each rape matched, meaning the same person was responsible.

But police didn't know the DNA was Musser's until April, after police developed him as a suspect. That month, police took a Dr. Pepper bottle from his trash and had a DNA sample from it tested.

It matched the samples from the rapes.

Musser's past

According to information in the applications, Trooper Brian McNally in March got police reports concerning Musser from city police. McNally learned Musser exposed himself to a 10-year-old girl in March 2000 while driving a red 1995 Chevrolet Lumina. On Nov. 13, 2000, Musser was convicted of indecent exposure and corruption of a minor, according to the search warrant.

The conviction was three days after police say he raped a 69-year-old woman. Musser forced his way into her Providence Township home about 6 p.m., raped her and kept her glasses.

The second rape happened almost a year to the day later.

About 6 p.m., Nov. 8, 2001, an 18-year-old woman was riding a bike in East Drumore Township when her attacker hit her several times in the back of the head. He then dragged her into a field, sexually assaulted and raped her. He took her backpack. Shortly before the attack, a man in a red sedan had asked her if she wanted a ride.

The women described their attacker similarly. In April 2002, after police said DNA linked the two rapes, they released a sketch.

Rape suspect sketch, McNally's car

McNally noted in the search warrant application that in reviewing the case file, he learned a county probation officer told state police in April 2002 that he was supervising Musser, that Musser resembled the sketch and that Musser lived near where the rapes happened.

The applications don't say what police did with the probation officer's information. But in 2005, a trooper told a reporter police had gotten many leads, but nothing on which to make an arrest. The trooper who handled the investigation at the time has retired. McNally, earlier this month, said that trooper had worked the investigation hard.

The applications also said Musser convicted in 2008 of prowling after he was found outside a city home where a woman was watching TV.

McNally also linked Musser to the second rape through his car. The victim said just before her attack, a man had approached her while driving a red sedan with a silver strip on the side. That description matched the trim level of Musser's Lumina, based on McNally's research of the car's vehicle identification number, which he got in April after asking the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to analyze car's registration.

Brett Hambright, spokesman for the district attorney's office, said an investigation of Musser was continuing, but he was unable to elaborate.