An unresponsive man was found along Route 501 at the East Newport Road intersection Friday morning, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police.

Officers found the man on the roadway with cuts and extensive bleeding, police said.

Police were called to the scene at 6:59 a.m.

The man, who police have not identified, required immediate emergency treatment and was taken to a hospital, police said.

Police were unable to interview the man and are still investigating the incident.

It was undetermined if the injuries were caused from a hit and run or "by other means," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (717) 664-1180 or (800) 957-2677 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.

For more Lancaster County news: