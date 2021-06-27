Gerald Claes wasn’t happy with the eyesores left behind after a UGI crew repaired a gas line underneath his East Hempfield Township property in March.

While he appreciates the work the crew did to repair a valve on the line, he didn’t appreciate the holes left on the driveway and lawn of his Jasmine Lane home.

Workers had to dig a 5-by-6-foot hole about 4 feet into his lawn to access the gas line.

“Unfortunately, the line where the hole had to be dug on our property ran directly under our driveway, (so) they also had to dig a hole about 20 feet away from our driveway in the lawn,” Claes said.

The crew still could not access the valve, so it covered the holes with metal plates and returned a few days later to dig a third hole, according to Claes.

After the repair was made, Claes asked if the crew could fill the holes and patch the driveway. He said it agreed.

“But they did a shoddy job, and no one returned to my property to properly address the issue,” he said.

An expensive plan

After several weeks and numerous calls to UGI, Claes decided to repair his lawn himself. While he paid to repair his lawn, he said the driveway would require professional repair services at an estimated cost of $2,000.

“My plan was to have another company complete the repairs and then take the matter to small claims court to recover the cost,” Claes said.

After reaching out to share his story, Watchdog contacted UGI. A spokesperson said an administrative error was to blame for the delay.

“Sometimes they do a temporary patch until the ground settles and then they come back to do permanent restoration,” UGI media relations and special projects manager Joseph Swope told Watchdog last week. “When it was brought to our attention, we scheduled the repairs immediately.”

‘Quick and professional’ response

Claes told Watchdog that a UGI representative visited his property earlier this week and assured him the utility would repave his driveway.

Before 7 a.m. Wednesday, a crew from Kinsley Construction showed up at Claes’ home. A few hours later the repaving work was done.

“The response from UGI was quick and professional,” Claes said. “And Kinsley did an excellent repair job.”

UGI also agreed to credit Claes for the $40 he spent on materials to repair his lawn.

People with questions, concerns or who have encountered a similar situation should contact UGI at 800-276-2722 or customerservice@ugi.com.

“Our representatives should be able to reach the department that can address the issue,” Swope said.

Notice any problems?

Email the Lancaster Watchdog at watchdog@lnpnews.com or go to LancasterOnline.com/watchdog and tell us about it.