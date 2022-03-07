It’s an oversimplification to say that a district judge set bail at $5,000 for a man accused of shoplifting $28, according to Lancaster County’s president judge.

The man, John Choma, 66, died Feb. 7 of upper gastrointestinal bleeding in an East Lampeter Township motel five days after the Lancaster Bail Fund posted his bail.

Circumstances surrounding Choma’s pretrial incarceration and death were a subject of a contentious Lancaster Prison Board meeting Feb. 17.

County officials criticized Michelle Batt, the bail fund’s president, for putting out what they called inaccurate information. They also accused her of suggesting that Choma’s time in the jail may have hastened his death because his medication and routine was disrupted.

Batt, whose organization opposes cash bail as, among other things, a penalty on the poor, maintains she was accurate because the $5,000 bail was set on the $28 theft charge. She apologized for the implication that the prison was somehow responsible for Choma’s death, but she also maintains that his scheduled medications had to have been disrupted, though officials said Choma got his medication.

Given the public attention on Choma’s case, LNP | LancasterOnline examined why Choma ended up in jail and who he was.

Why $5,000 bail?

Bail is intended to ensure a defendant shows up for court proceedings and to protect the community.

Judges setting bail can consider 10 criteria under state law. Among them: the crime charged, community ties, character and mental condition and whether a person has appeared at previous required proceedings.

Quarryville District Judge Clark Bearinger took those criteria into account when he set Choma’s bail on Feb. 1 while serving as night court judge, a rotating after-hours shift that all district judges work, President Judge David Ashworth said.

Though LNP directed questions to Bearinger, he deferred to Ashworth, who explained the president judge has always been the county court’s spokesman. The president judge also oversees district judges.

Besides the retail theft charge, Choma had eight other warrants for failure to appear and nonpayment of fines and costs. Those all stemmed from a July traffic citation for driving without a license and related offenses, which Choma pleaded guilty to in November.

Choma’s single retail theft charge was actually for two separate thefts from the Sheetz at 2425 Old Philadelphia Pike in East Lampeter, according to charging documents. On Nov. 20, he was seen taking a pack of Marlboros valued at $8.47, and on Nov. 22 he was seen taking a pair of $20 sunglasses, according to records. Choma was charged Dec. 3.

Choma was arrested at the Budget Host Inn on Jan. 31 after missing a Jan. 19 preliminary hearing on the theft charge, and he appeared before Bearinger the morning of Feb. 1.

Choma, who had largely been living at a storage unit around the corner from the Sheetz, was at the motel because a hospital paid for his room after discharging him on Jan. 27. He had been hospitalized after a Jan. 7 vehicle crash that resulted in a careless driving charge.

According to Ashworth, Choma told Bearinger he wasn’t a Lancaster resident and intended to leave the area.

Choma was also “less than cooperative and acted in a manner and spoke about things that suggested he needed assistance in a number of areas,” Ashworth said in an email Wednesday. He declined to elaborate, saying it was inappropriate to comment on Choma’s issues.

Ashworth said it was unfortunate that Batt only knew what Choma told her when she bailed him out.

“The issue of bail is not simply a matter of warehousing people unnecessarily,” he said. “It is often about helping people who are unable to help themselves or protecting people from themselves. The prison is well equipped and experienced in identifying the needs of inmates and providing services, if given the opportunity,” Ashworth said.

Choma was at the prison for about a day and half before being bailed out.

Batt, after being told about the specifics Bearinger considered when considering Choma’s case, said that underscored one concern for bail reform advocates: Transparency.

Under current law, district judges do not have to give reasons for setting a particular bail in most cases. However, if they deny bail, they must do so.

“It would be nice to know the reasons for bail,” Batt said Wednesday.

Who was John Choma?

Steven News probably knew John Choma better than anyone. Or, at least, as well as anyone could.

News cleaned out Choma’s motel room after his death — not that there was much there. Mostly medications.

“It was the decent, human thing to do. He didn't have anyone,” News said Monday.

Batt said she talked to Choma several times by phone after his release. She said he was getting food from Meals on Wheels of Lancaster. She planned to visit him Feb. 8, but learned he had died overnight.

News started to get to know Choma early last summer.

That’s when Choma began staying at East End Storage off Old Philadelphia Pike in East Lampeter. News is the part-time manager.

“He was a lonely guy. He saw the opportunity to see me and talk,” News said.

Choma wasn’t supposed to be living there, and News said he talked to Choma repeatedly about needing to find permanent housing. But he also knew Choma had nowhere to go, so he turned a blind eye.

When Choma would get his monthly Supplemental Security Income check, he’d sometimes rent a room for a week at a motel, News said. But for the most part, he stayed at East End Storage.

News said he was trying to work with a nonprofit to get Choma into housing shortly before Choma was hospitalized.

News said he recognized Choma had mental health issues, but he didn’t know the specifics. Choma also had many physical problems: open sores on his lower legs, knee and back pain and kidney problems. He walked with a cane and took many different medications.

“He was a wreck,” News said.

News said Choma was from New Jersey and came to Lancaster at least a decade ago. He doesn’t know why. News said Choma told him he left Lancaster and spent at least the past several years in California intending to launch a home-improvement business.

But, News said, Choma told him his health problems put him in and out of hospitals and nursing homes for years and he returned to Lancaster early last summer.

Choma had four units at East End Storage, one an empty garage and the others filled with household items and clothes, News said. He’d sometimes park his black 1999 Dodge Ram pickup in the garage to sleep. News is trying to work with Choma’s parents, who he said are in their 90s and live in northern New Jersey, to empty the units. He said Choma had a sister in the Southwest, but was estranged from her.

Technically, Choma’s mother and stepfather leased the units, News said. For at least a decade, they sent monthly rental checks, most recently for $332, he said.

Choma’s stepfather, Richard Triolo, told LNP Wednesday that Choma’s mother was feeling “too brittle” about her son’s death to talk. He did say Choma often was out of their lives for years at a time.

“I will say this: She has done so much for that boy, it's amazing,” Triola said.

News said Choma “enjoyed his phone and he enjoyed reading about military history and war techniques and fighting techniques.”

Choma would also show him a picture of a pretty young woman in her 20s. Choma’s plan, News said, was to bring her over from Ukraine so she could be his caregiver.

Of course, News said, he had no idea if the story about the woman was true.