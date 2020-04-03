Medical researchers in Pittsburgh announced Thursday that they could soon begin human trials of a vaccine against the strain of coronavirus that has paralyzed the global economy and threatens the lives of hundreds of thousands, perhaps millions, of people.

The University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, birthplace of the polio vaccine 65 years earlier, said its coronavirus vaccine — dubbed PittCoVacc, for Pittsburgh Coronavirus Vaccine — has shown promise for both its effectiveness in lab mice, and its scalability. Normally, a vaccine’s scalability is a secondary concern, researchers said, but the immediacy of the escalating pandemic makes rapid production crucial.

“Testing in patients would typically require at least a year and probably longer,” said Dr. Louis Falo, co-senior author of the vaccine study and chair of dermatology at Pitt’s School of Medicine and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. “This particular situation is different from anything we’ve ever seen, so we don’t know how long the clinical development process will take. Recently announced revisions to the normal processes suggest we may be able to advance this faster.”

Human trials of another coronavirus vaccine began in Seattle in mid-March, less than three months after the global outbreak began, a breakneck pace in the often-plodding, methodical world of medical research. As was the case with those researchers, the Pittsburgh team was able to get a jump on the novel coronavirus because of their familiarity with similar viruses that caused the SARS outbreak in 2003 and MERS outbreak in 2014, researchers said.

“We knew exactly where to fight this new virus,” said co-senior author Andrea Gambotto, M.D., associate professor of surgery at Pitt’s medical school. “That’s why it’s important to fund vaccine research. You never know where the next pandemic will come from.”

Rather than delivering the shot through one needle, researchers used what they’re calling a “microneedle array,” in which 400 tiny needles arranged on a fingertip-sized patch are applied to the skin like a band aid. The microneedles, which are made of sugar and the protein pieces that comprise the vaccine, dissolve into the skin, where the body’s immune reaction is strongest.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“We developed this to build on the original scratch method used to deliver the smallpox vaccine to the skin, but as a high-tech version that is more efficient and reproducible patient to patient,” Falo said.

“And it’s actually pretty painless — it feels kind of like Velcro,” Falo said.

Unlike the vaccine being tested in Seattle, which relies on the genetic messenger RNA, PittCoVacc’s lab-created proteins work the same way as flu shots, the university said.

The vaccine led to a “surge” of antibodies in mice within two weeks, according to the university. The mice haven’t been tracked long-term yet — an impossibility for a vaccine against a virus discovered just months ago. However, a similar antibody surge in mice tested for the MERS vaccine produced enough antibodies to ward off that virus for at least a year, researchers said.

The researchers are applying to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for permissions required to start human clinical trials “in the next few months,” according to the university.

The university's announcement comes exactly 10 days before the 65th anniversary of the federal government's approval of Dr. Jonas Salk's polio vaccine.