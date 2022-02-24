Aiza Ashraf is passionate about equity, multiculturalism and social justice.

“Issues of equity are close to my heart, and I strongly believe that through steady collective action, we can make a positive difference in our local communities,” said Ashraf, who lives in Lancaster city with her husband and daughter.

Ashraf has been able to channel her passion into her work since October 2021, when the United Way of Lancaster County hired her as its director of equity. She said she learned about the position at Indeed.com.

In the wake of George Floyd’s 2020 killing at the hand of a police officer in Minneapolis, the Virginia-based United Way Worldwide made a commitment to require all grant-given activities to include an “equity lens,” said Kevin Ressler, president and CEO of the organization’s Lancaster County chapter.

Ressler said the local United Way created the director of equity position to take the parent organization’s initiative to the next level and to be a leader in the endeavor.

Ashraf will help execute programs and policies in a way that’s consistent with the organization's goals for diversity, equity and inclusion. Ressler said she will also help to ensure that equity is at the forefront of the organization’s donations and everything it does concerning education, economic mobility, health, wellness, and capacity building.

“As an immigrant and a woman of color with a Muslim faith, I have seen both sides of the United States,” said Ashraf, who was born in Pakistan. “On the one hand, America offers hope and opportunity for many new immigrants like myself, in particular, freedom of expression, freedom of religion and economic opportunities. But on the other hand, there are also structural constraints and barriers which tend to reproduce and perpetuate inequities across racial, gender and class lines.”

Ashraf is already working on identifying the challenges and needs in the nonprofit community in Lancaster and to find out if boards of organizations represent the communities they serve.

“We realize that it’s important for us to make sure that we’re not just responding to the first thing we hear but actually thinking deeply about the big picture,” Ressler said.

LNP | LancasterOnline recently interviewed Ashraf to learn more about her role at United Way of Lancaster County and her background. The following questions and answers have been edited for length and clarity:

Where are you from and what is the professional arc that brought you to this specific job?

My name is Aiza Ashraf. I am the Director of Equity at United Way of Lancaster County. I studied Public Policy and Public Administration at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst. I am first generation American. I was born in Pakistan.

How does your previous role as a research, monitoring and evaluation advisor and your master’s degree in public policy serve you in your new role as director of equity?

My professional experiences in research, monitoring and evaluation compliments my role as the director of equity; it gives me an analytical and data-oriented perspective to conceptualize issues of diversity, equity and inclusion. I use quantitative and qualitative tools of monitoring and evaluation to track our progress andactualize our goals.

Generally, my graduate training in the public policy and administration program has equipped me with critical thinking, a deeper awareness of structural and institutional problems, and a comprehensive understanding of how policies are formulated and designed. So overall, it is (an) amalgamation of my educational, professional, and lived experiences that help me expand United Way of Lancaster County’s ongoing initiatives on equity and inclusion and to perform efficiently in this position.

What are some common misperceptions about diversity, equity and inclusion?

Diversity, equity and inclusion is not just about fulfilling some checkbox requirements. It is about changing norms, attitudes, culture and operations of organizations in a way to make them more inclusive and representative of the cultural and racial diversity of contemporary American society. Therefore, diversity, equity and inclusion work needs to be embedded in every aspect of an organization… Also, speaking on behalf of United Way, when we talk about equity it is not only about racial equity, but it also includes all the other groups who have been marginalized and disenfranchised because of the systemic discrimination.

What are some of your immediate goals in your position?

I want to integrate diversity, equity and inclusion indicators in our programming. I am working on developing concrete and measurable indices to keep track of our commitment and progress towards diversity, equity and inclusion goals.

One major program we are working on is Project Blueprint. UWLC’s Project Blueprint will offer trainings at both organizational and individual levels. Organizational trainings will be focused on making non-profit organizations more inclusive and culturally competent while individuals will be trained on a wide array of topics that include leadership, diversity, equity and inclusion training on how non-profit boards operate, so a new generation of leaders (especially those who have been historically disenfranchised) can effectively and efficiently serve on key leadership positions in nonprofit boards.

What are some of your long-term goals in your position?

My vision is to create an inclusive and equitable community where every individual irrespective of their race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation and socioeconomic status has an opportunity to succeed, because that’s the only way the entire community will thrive and prosper. And to achieve that we want to create spaces for collaboration where local organizations can come together to create a level playing field for historically marginalized segments of our community by enabling them to overcome racialized, gendered and class barriers. This will include addressing systems, policies, practices, belief systems and attitudes that have often served to advantage some at the expense of others.