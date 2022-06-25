Nine local nonprofits received a combined $250,000 in grants Saturday as part of United Way of Lancaster County’s “Level Up & Launch” initiative.

United Way of Lancaster County announced the recipients online after a scheduled “Fund Up & Launch Grantee Kick Off” in-person event scheduled for Saturday was postponed until later this summer. A new date hasn’t been announced.

The local United Way will distribute a total of $500,000 through Oct. 31 as part of the initiative, with grant recipients using the money to level up existing or launch new programs.

The purpose of the grants is to provide funding to Lancaster County organizations that focus on one or more of United Way of Lancaster County's core priorities, which are education, economic mobility and health & well-being, according to Cindi Moses, the organization’s executive vice president.

“The half million dollar commitment to Level Up and Launch is an exciting new initiative from United Way of Lancaster County,” Kevin Ressler, the agency’s president and CEO, said in a press release. “We always want to make sure our resources have the highest levels of impact possible. Learning from the success and excellence of the Lancaster County Community Foundation's Extraordinary Give, we designed United Way's Level Up and Launch initiative to bring the power of United Way to vetted projects ensuring high levels of equity while giving people choice and expanding people's dollars with the pre-raised dollar for dollar match.

The grants and recipients announced Saturday are:

- $41,500: Unity Community Care to launch its new mobile health care unit to mobilize health care throughout Lancaster County.

- $40,000: SWAN for its five-week summer music camp for 30 students.

- $35,000: Bright Side Opportunities Center for its “Girls Who Code” summer program to assist young female programmers.

- $35,000: Lancaster-Lebanon Education Foundation and the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 to help start a culturally sensitive New Americans Leadership Academy.

- $25,000: Luthercare to fund its “Systems Aligned in Learning” program, which looks to ensure local children have access to high-quality child care.

- $25,000: The Mix at Arbor Place to create a student media center for students age 10 to 17 with a focus on teaching science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), and media-focused classes.

- $18,500: Lancaster Recreation Commission to develop a computer lab to host an esports team for Lancaster city youth, with connections for mentorship and opportunities for career exploration in STEM and technology.

- $15,000: Meals on Wheels to use in collaboration with the Lancaster Downtowners to enhance their services to the community and to cost-share an individual to be their liaison between the organizations.

- $15,000: Girls on the Run of Lancaster and Lebanon for its “Positive Youth Development Program” focused on afterschool activities related to fitness.

In addition to its grant, Lancaster Rec also was given 15 laptops worth a combined $10,000. The laptops were donated to the United Way of Lancaster County by Irex Contracting Group.

The nine grant recipients will continue raising match funding through Oct. 31, with the United Way of Lancaster County matching each grant dollar-for-dollar up to its original grant amount, according to the agency.

“Each of these nine identified programs bring solutions where more resources are needed for transformation,” Ressler said. “Our committee had the unenviable task of determining where our limited resources $500,000 could go amongst approximately 30 applications. When it's all said and done, this project will bring $750,000 in community resources to addressing issues relating to economic mobility, education, and health and wellness."