Pennsylvania’s senior U.S. Sen. Bob Casey is pushing forward federal money for United Way of Lancaster County that would allow the organization to share its upgraded 211 referral service software with United Way chapters across the state.

The $670,000 would fund a statewide launch of software designed to track success rates and limit call wait times that have seen a “drastic increase” since the COVID-19 pandemic, said Kevin Ressler, president and CEO of United Way of Lancaster County.

United Way’s 211 service bridges the gap between social services agencies and the community — someone calls 211 with a problem they’re facing, such as eviction, and staff members will connect them to an agency that can help. But right now, there’s no way to tell if those connections actually happen.

A key part of the 211 software, Ressler said, is its ability to track outcomes of the referrals made to callers. Tracking connections can help the United Way better understand which services are most used and whether the referrals prove helpful.

“To actually know when people are connecting to those agencies is transformative both in what we’re aware of and also for individuals (in the community),” Ressler said.

The High Foundation was instrumental in getting the new technology off the ground. The nonprofit invested money to develop a pilot program for the software in Lancaster, which, Ressler said, is a main reason Casey took interest in the project.

The software upgrades are also meant to make 211 services easier to navigate with self-guided online searches, so people don’t have to rely on a phone line. This could eliminate the need for callbacks when, for instance, a caller forgets an agency’s contact information.

Patricia Espinosa-Vargas, director of 211 in eastern Pennsylvania, said average hold times are about 10 minutes, and 20% to 30% hang up before a staffer answers.

Staffing deficits are the main cause of long call wait times, she said. United Way of Lancaster County currently employs 13 people to staff its 211 service, and Espinosa-Vargas hopes to have six more join the team soon under a state-funded one-year contract that is separate from the funding Casey is working to secure. She said she hopes shrinking wait times will make 211 more efficient and encourage the state to continue funding more employees.

“At the end of the day, it’s reaching a team member faster, getting connected to those services faster and, hopefully, solving those needs faster,” Espinosa-Vargas said.

Funding for United Way’s 211 service is one of nine south-central Pennsylvania projects Casey is recommending as the Senate prepare’s next year’s federal budget. Those projects include a $710,000 STEM education program for Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County and $500,000 for a stormwater separator for Lancaster city.

The Senate and the House of Representatives must approve the funding before the projects can be sent to President Joe Biden for his signature. A spokesperson for Casey’s office said funding discussions are expected to start in the fall.

In a statement to LNP | LancasterOnline, Casey said he sees technology upgrades as key to improving how the United Way serves the community.

“I was proud to advocate for this project in the upcoming federal spending bill, and I will keep working to get this funding over the finish line,” the statement said.

If Casey succeeds in securing the money, it would be the largest investment the 211 program has seen in years, Ressler said. The last time 211 received a big contribution was in 2017, which marked the service’s launch on a statewide level.

The state dedicates $750,000 a year to Pennsylvania’s seven 211 programs, of which United Way of Lancaster County sees only $50,000. Ressler said that's not enough to cover one employee salary in a program that costs the agency $500,000 a year to run.

“We’re capped out on the capacity that we can serve right now without significant increases in private donations and funding,” Ressler said. “The need is overwhelming to what we’ve been resourced.”