Volunteers are needed to prepare for and assist Aug. 13 during the 12th Annual Back to School Event, which provides free school supplies to kindergarten through eighth grade students in three school districts.

Almost 1,500 students in the School District of Lancaster benefited from the event last year, and this year the event is expanding to include students from Manheim Township and Hempfield school districts. The event is completely volunteer-run and will be held at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Volunteers are still needed Friday to sort uniforms and supplies at a storage location in the Kohl’s Wing of Park City Center near the center’s administration office. Another round of volunteers will be needed to load event supplies onto a truck from the storage location Aug. 11.

Additional volunteers are needed for traffic control, event setup, vendor check-in, family registration, translation services, shoe distribution and face painting Aug. 13.

A final set of volunteers is needed Aug. 14 to unload event supplies at the storage location in Park City Center.

The United Way of Lancaster County is accepting volunteer registration online here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d4aa4ad29a3fbce9-volunteer#/.

Parents may register their children for the event now through Aug. 7 online through a link at repmikesturla.com.

This is the 12th year that Democratic state Rep. Mike Sturla of Lancaster has offered the event.