In the past week, over 3,000 people have called, emailed or texted the United Way from several eastern Pa. counties asking for housing, food, information and employment assistance, reports the United Way.

Of those 3,000, at least 618 calls were relating to the recent coronavirus outbreak in the state.

COVID-19-specific tracking wasn't issued until March 24, but the United Way suspects that the majority of the calls were related to the virus.

Overall, Lancaster County residents accounted for 553 calls to the United Way, though it's unclear how many calls related to COVID-19.

According to the United Way, the top needs were:

- Housing assistance (602)

- Information services (352)

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

- Food/Meals (271)

- Income Support/Employment (225)

- Utility Assistance (148)

Calls were made between March 16 to 24.

State residents can dial 211 on their phones to speak with someone from the United Way. Additionally, people can text their zipcode to 898211 for resources in their counties.