A panel of local community leaders will discuss and answer questions on the state of racial equity in Lancaster County during a free virtual event Tuesday.

Presented by United Way of Lancaster County and YWCA Lancaster, the event will be held a week after an equity profile of the county was released that includes examples of racial differences in several community measures.

The panel for Tuesday’s event, which will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. via Zoom, helped develop the 97-page report. Registration for the event, which is open to the public, is available at bit.ly/3w3nUA0.

Amber Sessoms, founder and Chief Visionary Officer of Natural Inclination LLC, will moderate the conversation and a question-and-answer session. According to her company’s website, Sessoms “supports courageous leaders in cultivating liberatory spaces for individuals to be their full, authentic selves.”

The panel includes Union Community Care President and CEO Alisa Jones, Lancaster County Community Foundation President and CEO Sam Bressi, Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County CEO Vanessa Philbert, YWCA Lancaster CEO Stacie Blake, and Leroy Hopkins, Millersville University professor emeritus of foreign languages.

United Way of Lancaster County President and CEO Kevin Ressler will make a brief presentation prior to the panel discussion.

The “Equity Profile of Lancaster County” report documents examples of racial differences in areas including unemployment, poverty, home ownership, life expectancy, health insurance coverage, COVD-19 vaccination rates, vehicle ownership, law enforcement stops, educational attainment, school discipline, and bail amounts. The report shows that, in nearly all cases, people of color – who are expected to make up about a third of the county’s population by 2050 – fare worse.

While the report does not offer specific policy recommendations for improving outcomes in the county, Blake said that was intentional, explaining the report’s purpose is to create a baseline look at outcomes in the county through the lens of equity and begin conversation about what can or should be done to improve.

“It’s not going to be solved with this (report),” Blake told LNP | LancasterOnline last week. “It’s going to change with hundreds of committed people examining this information, examining their choices and making change. That’s what’s going to change.”