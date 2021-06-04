Lancaster County residents will be able to honor loved ones who died of COVID-19 while also getting vaccinated during a Day of Healing event at Long’s Park on Aug. 12.

The 6 p.m. event will include luminaries in memory of those who died of COVID-19, while also commemorating health care workers.

The Johnson & Johnson single-dose Janssen vaccine will be available for people age 18 and older prior to the event from 4 to 6 p.m.

People can submit the name, photo and a message about loved ones who died of the virus by July 26 at unioncommunitycare.org/dayofhealing or by calling 717-200-4989.

Organizers said the Day of Healing is an opportunity to reflect on the devastation of the pandemic and share the grief over loved ones who have died, while exploring ways to begin to heal the wound left by their deaths.

More than 1,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the county.

“Community Health Centers across the nation have played a vital, grassroots role in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by massively pivoting to fight the virus and protect communities by actively breaking down barriers to ensure equitable access to healthcare,” Alisa Jones, Union Community Care President and CEO, said in a press release.

“As a Community Health Center, we want nothing more but to continue to stand with, and for, our community by sharing stories and space so that we can move forward with abundant love, light, and support,” she said.

Union Community Care, which is presenting the event, is a federally qualified health center with locations in Lancaster and Lebanon counties.

“We want to be there for those who long to reconnect, memorialize a loved one lost, and spend time healing together as the same strong community that came together when things were dark and hopeless,” Jackie Concepción, vice president of community impact at Union Community Care, said in a press release.

Anyone can attend the free event, which begins at 6 p.m. at Long’s Park, 1441 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster. Registration, which is recommended, is available at unioncommunitycare.org/dayofhealing/. It will feature live music and food trucks.

Union Community Care is part of a network of nonprofit organizations created to improve health care access in underserved communities. To date, it has vaccinated more than 4,000 people.

For more information, visit unioncommunitycare.org.