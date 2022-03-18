What started as a dream two years ago will become a reality for 30-year-old Hempfield graduate Alessandro Pagliai when he sets out on a 30,000-mile, five-year unicycling trip around the world.

If completed, this could be the longest trip ever done on a unicycle, and if successful, he could become the new record holder. The current Guinness World Record for the longest unicycle journey was set in 2002 by Lars Clausen, who covered 9,125.97 miles by crossing the U.S. twice.

Ed Pratt, a British unicyclist and YouTuber who rode about 21,000 miles around the world in 2015, didn’t officially set the Guinness World Record, but is among one of only a couple people to unicycle around the globe.

Luckily, Pagliai won’t be alone. He is traveling with his 20-year-old nephew, Corby Trego, who will pedal close by on a mountain bike. Trego also will play another important role in the trip: recording videos for Pagliai’s social media pages and carrying the necessary gear they need to camp.

Pagliai, who said he has been addicted to unicycling since he learned how to ride two years ago, credits Trego as the main reason he got into unicycling.

“My nephew, one day he asked me to teach him how to unicycle, so I had to buy one for myself and teach myself, then I taught him,” he said.

Pagliai’s kicking off his trip by riding across the United States. Starting April 30 in Washington, D.C., he will ride the Great American Rail Trail system most of the way to Illinois. Then, he will get on bicycle Route 66 to ride to Santa Monica, California. After completing the U.S. leg of his journey, he’ll take the Pan American highway through Mexico, Central America, all the way to the tip of Argentina. They will take a flight to Portugal and pedal from there through Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Pagliai will be riding a Kris Holm unicycle with a 36-inch tire, a single-disc brake and a custom rack with bags for food and water.

“I’m thinking I’m going to do at least 35 to 55 miles a day,” Pagliai said. “At first I was going to take a smaller unicycle, but now that I got this big unicycle, I’ll probably get a little bit more than that.”

When asked about his inspirations, Pagliai said, “People like Ed Pratt, who went around the world on a unicycle. Ryan Van Duzer, the bicycle touring pro. All of those guys who get out and see the world on a bike – it’s really inspirational to me, and I want to share the same type of experiences as they’ve shared with me.”

“I did a 200-mile trip last year on the C&O and Gap Trail. I started on the Gap Trail in Pittsburgh and went to Cumberland, Maryland,” he said. “I’ve been doing a lot of research on the routes I want to take, I’ve been trying to get 25- and 50-mile rides in, and, hopefully, I’ll start expanding my route more. Just training my legs on the unicycle and doing as much research as possible.”

You can follow Pagliai on his trip by liking his Facebook page, Alex Unicycle’s The World.