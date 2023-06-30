Air pollution levels in Lancaster County stood in the “code red” range on Friday morning, the third day in a row of unhealthy levels caused, in large part, by smoke blown into the region from massive wildfires in Canada.

A code red alert means air pollution in the area is unhealthy for the general population and people should refrain from going outdoors. Residents may experience irritated lungs, eyes and sinuses from the pollution, which could be exacerbated by preexisting health conditions.

Air quality is measured by the PM2.5 scale, which calculates particles in the air on a 500 point scale. Particulate readings between 150 and 200 are considered unhealthy; readings in Lancaster Friday morning remained at 177.

On Thursday, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued a “code orange” alert for the entire state. If local conditions improve into orange, the federal government’s AirNow.gov website suggests that sensitive groups reduce strenuous outdoor activities and limit the amount of time spent outdoors. Healthier groups are also urged to take steps to reduce exposure to outdoor air.