A haze hung over Lancaster County for a second straight day Thursday, as smoke wafting across Pennsylvania from Canadian wildfires continued to foul the air.

But the poor air quality didn’t stop diehard outdoor types from walking, riding bikes and playing pickleball Thursday afternoon in Buchmiller Park, just south of Lancaster city in West Lampeter Township.

“I was aware of (the air quality alert) but not worried because I do not have breathing issues,” said 50-year-old Diana Urbine, of Quarryville. Urbine said she spent about three hours at the park playing pickleball and that she felt fine.

The county’s air quality was rated “unhealthy” Thursday by the national air quality index AirNow. Air quality is measured by the PM2.5 scale, which calculates particles in the air on a 500 point scale. Particulate readings between 150 and 200 are considered unhealthy; readings in Lancaster peaked at 184 around 11 a.m. Thursday.

Conditions could improve slightly today, with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issuing a statewide code orange air quality alert.

During a code orange alert, children and sensitive populations such as older people should reduce or eliminate their outdoor activities, as should people with lung or respiratory conditions such as asthma, emphysema or bronchitis.

In certain pockets of the state, the air quality could push into code red territory.

A code red alert means air pollution in the area is unhealthy for the general population and people should refrain from going outdoors. Residents may experience irritated lungs, eyes and sinuses from the pollution, which could be exacerbated by preexisting health conditions.

This is the second time this month the county was engulfed in smoke from the wildfires. The current round of smoke originated in Ontario, versus three weeks ago when it originated in Quebec, according to senior AccuWeather meteorologist Bob Larson.

“This is not quite as bad as three weeks ago, when you could barely see the sun,” Larson said. Particulate readings then peaked at 457, in the code maroon or “hazardous” range.

Larson expects today to remain hazy, possibly slightly less so, with relief coming Saturday and Sunday, when a shift in the winds will push away the smoke from our area, Larson said.

With storms moving in this afternoon and evening, it might seem less hazy to people, even if it’s not, due to the cloudy weather, Larson said.

“When it is a sunny day, you can look up and think, ‘Oh, wow, it’s hazy,’ but when it is cloudy you need to look to the horizon to see the haze,” Larson said.

AirNow advises sensitive groups to reduce exposure by avoiding strenuous outdoor activities and limiting time outside during “unhealthy” days. It directs the general population to do less strenuous outdoor activities, such as walking instead of running, and reduce outdoor activity.

Pickleball player Gary Shirk, 66, of Willow Street, said he was not concerned about the air quality warning Thursday. He had no breathing problems and felt fine.

Shirk plays with Urbine and said they normally have more people in their group in their 70s and 80s, but they didn’t come out to play.

“I think it’s a really individual decision,” Urbine said. “If you have lung issues, you might have decided not to come out.”