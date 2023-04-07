Three fires. Five months. One Lancaster city street.

A Friday morning fire at 449 W. Lemon St. is the third in five months for two blocks on a street in a neighborhood full of homes built at the turn of the 20th century. A New Year’s Eve fire less than 300 feet away, at 427 W. Lemon, killed teen sisters, and a February fire a block down at 301 W. Lemon hit a three-story apartment building in which the wiring dated back to the original in the 1900s, a tenant said at the time.

The cause of the December fire was electrical, and the February fire was undetermined, fire officials said. The cause of the latest fire is under investigation.

On Friday morning, fire broke out at an apartment above Brendee's Irish Pub and was under control in about 45 minutes. Lancaster City Fire Chief Todd Hutchinson said the fire started in a ceiling space. Neighbors at 447 W. Lemon also were displaced.

"It's just an unfortunate coincidence," Hutchinson said. "There's no rhyme or reason to why there's so many fires happening in that block."

Hutchinson said the department has canvased in the city, examining smoke detectors and performing home safety checks. The city also revamped a program that installs smoke detectors for free. The previous policy was a once-and-done installation, but after questions from residents after December's fatal fire, the policy was changed to allow residents to access the program as many times as needed.

The section of the city is largely populated by old homes, with the properties in the 300 and 400 blocks of West Lemon dating between 1888 and 1920, according to city property records. The homes at 449, 427 and 301 W. Lemon Street were built in 1890, 1910 and 1900, respectively. The section of the city is much like many other city neighborhoods, populated by older homes.

427 W. Lemon St. fire

The Leavitt sisters died of smoke inhalation after a New Year’s Eve fire tore through the home they shared with their mother and grandmother. Anna, 18, died at the scene; Ariana, 13, died a few days later from her injuries. Their obituaries ran together, with a single image of the sisters.

Their grandmother, Nenita Faller Miller, said at the time that she had lived in the house since 1975, and Miller moved in with her two daughters about 13 years ago. The girls were the only people home when the fire started, Monica Faller, Miller’s aunt, said in January. Their grandmother had been in South Carolina, staying with Faller while she recuperated from a surgery. Miller had left the house to run errands and called the girls, checking in on them about 15 minutes before the fire.

“We really don’t know why they aren’t able to get out,” Faller said at the time. “We know that it happened so fast, and the smoke was so intense that they inhaled smoke before they could figure out what to do.”

The city fire department and Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal’s office ruled the fire was caused by an electrical failure, but further details have not been made clear. City officials condemned the building due to the damage.

301 W. Lemon St. fire

The Feb. 6 fire was in a house divided into two sections near West Lemon Street's intersection with North Mulberry Street. Lancaster Fire Chief Todd Hutchinson said firefighters put the fire out in about 15 minutes, and that it caused extensive damage to the second and third floors. Fire companies from Manheim Township, Willow Street and Rohrerstown assisted city firefighters. About 30 to 40 people were on scene to help battle the fire.

Anthony Osborn, a 50-year-old resident of the building who had been living with the owner, David Cornman, said at the time that the original wiring in the house was still intact from the early 1900s.

Cornman said he never received a cause for the fire, and is unsure of what started it. Hutchinson said the investigation had been passed off to insurance investigators on that case.

A Lancaster family of three lost their home for the second time to the fire at 301. They had previously been displaced by the New Year's Eve fire.

“It doesn't feel real,” said Jessica Graham, 29, at the time. “It feels like the worst kind of deja vu. I just don't want to do it again.”

Graham and Corey Oatman, 32, lived at 405 Lancaster Ave., just around the corner from the fire that killed the Leavitt sisters, with their 8-year-old daughter, Kennedi Oatman, for about four years. The family lost “pretty much everything,” Graham said. Volunteers with the American Red Cross, a nonprofit organization that provides emergency assistance, gave the family a debit card with $515, a bag of essentials (a blanket, toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, tissues), and list of resources to contact for further support. A GoFundMe for the family raised $8,150 for the family.

A week later, they moved into 303 W. Lemon St. and were in the process of furnishing the home. The family wasn't home when either fire started.

Investigating fires

A variety of factors go into determining a cause of a fire, starting with a fire marshal investigating the scene, Hutchinson said. It is a days-long process in which investigators try to determine the origin of the fire and work from there, but in some cases, determining the cause may move beyond the department and go to insurance investigators or state police.

The cause of the December fire that killed the Leavitt sisters was caused by an electric failure, fire officials ruled.

The February fire was undetermined, Hutchinson said. The building had electrical problems, but the tenants in apartment 301 were also smokers, he said.

The latest fire is under investigation. Hutchinson said investigators will likely do a walk-through of the property next week.

Previous reporting by staff writer Olivia Miller contributed to this story.