Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.

Here are the most-read stories between Monday, April 3 and Sunday, April 9.

1. Crews find underground tunnels at site for 202 N. Queen 12-story apartment complex

Crews working on construction of a 12-story apartment complex on North Queen Street in Lancaster city uncovered what are believed to be abandoned underground vaults or tunnels.

Benchmark Project Manager Dan Abele said crews aren’t sure what the tunnels lead to, but they believe there was an old vault or basement that ends at the property line of the structure. Next to that structure is some sort of concrete fixture, tall and wide enough for an adult to walk in.

2. This Lancaster County brewery was named best in the state for the second year

For the second year, Pour Man’s Brewing Co. won the Malt Mania beer bracket.

The Ephrata brewery received the most votes in the contest from Breweries in Pennsylvania. They celebrated by offering $1 beers last Monday.

The first round of 64 breweries were picked from the state’s more than 400 breweries using ratings in Untappd, a beer app. Then, it became a popularity contest with votes accepted online daily.

3. Here's the lineup for the Long's Park Summer Music Series in 2023

The concert season kicks off June 4 with Washington, D.C., swing and jazz group Swingology. The season continues with 13 free, weekly concerts on Sundays, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Notable performers at this year's summer music series include Grammy-winning bluegrass band Steep Canyon Rangers and duo Sonny Landreth and Cindy Cashdollar.

4. Amtrak services fully restored following cancellations as a result of downed power lines

Amtrak announced at 12:20 p.m. Sunday, April 2, that it suspended trains between Philadelphia and Harrisburg due to downed overheard wires west of Philadelphia.

Amtrak initially said Sunday service would resume Monday morning, but trains 601, 605 and 642 between Harrisburg and Philadelphia and 640 between Lancaster and Philadelphia were only partially restored as of 8:46 a.m. after cancelations that morning before services were fully restored in the afternoon.

5. Manheim Township teen injured in hit and run

After leaving her home in the 900 block of Pleasure Road last Monday evening, Makenna Hylen, 19, was struck by what was believed to be a black pickup truck while crossing the road. She sustained a broken right leg and a concussion.

A Grandview Heights resident, Anne Weiss, witnessed the hit-and-run, and another neighbor, Justin Watt, shared doorbell camera footage with both the police and LNP | LancasterOnline that may have captured the vehicle just prior to the incident.

Manheim Township residents have been complaining about cars speeding through the Grandview Heights neighborhood for years, They've commented in online forums and contacted the township offices to complain that someone would get hurt if the municipality failed to do something.