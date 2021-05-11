A plan to repair a deteriorating, underground trucking tunnel will prevent commercial trash haulers from dumping garbage at a regular drop-off site in Manheim Township for about two months.

That’ll be the case beginning June 12, when the $1 million repair project is scheduled to begin at the Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority’s Transfer Station Complex at 1299 Harrisburg Pike.

During the partial closure, county residents will still be able to drop off trash at that location — as long as they aren’t driving anything larger than a personal vehicle towing a single-axle trailer, said Bob Zorbaugh, the authority’s CEO.

“They really won’t notice much of a difference,” Zorbaugh said, referring to those residents. “We are still open for them.”

What’s unclear is whether the partial closure will alter any curbside trash collection schedules in the county.

Zorbaugh shared details about the project Monday, explaining that contractors at Lobar Site Development had been awarded $1,066,662 to fix the tunnel, which is degrading.

“We are seeing wear and stress fractures in the concrete,” he said.

That’s a safety concern because trucks regularly pass through the tunnel, Zorbaugh said.

Typically, the transfer station serves as a centralized drop-off point for commercial haulers from throughout the county. There, they can dump loads of garbage — recyclables, burnable refuse and construction waste — in an area called a “tipping floor,” Zorbaugh said.

There are hole-like gaps in the floor that open to the tunnel, which runs beneath it. Trucks hauling “transfer trailers” sit under those gaps, and authority employees use machinery to push the piled garbage into the trailers from above, he said.

Depending on what type of waste they are carrying, truck drivers then haul those loaded trailers to either the authority’s Lancaster Waste-To-Energy Facility in Conoy Township or its Frey Farm Landfill in Manor Township.

While the tunnel is being repaired, the transfer trailer process will be interrupted, meaning haulers who typically use the Harrisburg Pike station will then have to transport their own collected waste to Conoy and Manor Townships, Zorbaugh said.

While necessary to make the needed safety-oriented repairs, the partial closure will likely mean increased vehicle mileage and driving time for those haulers, Zorbaugh acknowledged.

“That’s why we gave them as many months notice as possible,” Zorbaugh said, hopeful that haulers have been given enough time to plan adjustments.

Among them are Penn Waste haulers, who serve Lancaster city. During the partial closure, they’ll be forced to transport waste directly to the Conoy facility, according to Mike Devaney, manager at the city’s Bureau of Solid Waste & Recycling.

However, it’s still unclear how drastically that will impact the trash collection schedule, he said.

“We are still reviewing ... the overall impact on our contracted hauler,” Devaney said. “There will definitely be an increase in fuel and labor cost for our contracted hauler. In addition, collection times will be lengthened due to the additional 22 miles to the (Waste-To-Energy Facility) and the 22 miles returning to the route in the City.”

Work to repair the tunnel should be completed in about two months, with authority officials planning to reopen the Transfer Station Complex to commercial haulers by mid-August, Zorbaugh said.