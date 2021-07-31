East Hempfield police

DUI

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Vladimir Ugrenyuk, 51, of Mountville, was charged with DUI and various traffic violations following a stop in the 200 block of Centerville Road on July 26, police said.

FIREARMS VIOLATION

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Mark Dykes, 23, of Harrisburg, was charged with illegal possession of a firearm after police were called about a backpack left in a cart at CVS, 630 Centerville Road, on July 24, police said.

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.: Joseph Lane, 29, of Rochester, New York, was charged with four counts of reckless endangerment, fleeing police and traffic violations after he sped off when police tried to stop him around 10:30 a.m. July 25 on Centerville Road near South Tree Drive and then crashed on eastbound Route 30 at the Rohrerstown Road overpass, police said.

Ephrata Township police

THEFT

EPHRATA TWP.: Brittney M. Morales, 27, of Schoeneck, was charged with retail theft after she stole more than $1,900 worth of items by ringing up part of what was in her cart by using the self checkout lanes of Weis Market, 333 N. Reading Road, at least 19 times between May and July 27, police said.

Manheim Township police

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: Tammy Lynn Bell, 32, who is homeless, was charged with retail theft after she stole $1,200 cash from registers while working at Turkey Hill, 1500 Manheim Pike, between January and July 27, police said. She was also charged with possessing drug paraphernalia after police found a crack pipe on her, police said.

HARASSMENT

MANHEIM TWP.: Hector Arce-Torres, 33, was charged with harassment after hitting a person with a sneaker at his home in the 1000 block of Lititz Avenue on July 24, police said.

DUI

LANCASTER TWP.: Annie E. Diaz-Perez, 23, of Lancaster, was charged after a traffic stop for an expired registration around 2 a.m. July 25 on Wabank Road at Lefever Avenue, police said. Her blood alcohol content was measured at 0.091%, police said.

New Holland police

ASSAULT

NEW HOLLAND: Dalten Procyson, 23, of Gap, was charged with two counts of simple assault, and one count each of disorderly conduct and harassment after punching two random people as he was leaving Shooter’s Crossing bar, 88 Diller Ave., on July 22, police said. Procyson punched them after an argument with someone else and he threw chairs about the bar, police said.