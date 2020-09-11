'Uncharted waters': Courts prepare to hear landlord complaints while navigating eviction moratoriums

A recent federal government order offering limited protection from eviction may serve as a key lifeline for tenants involved in the 177 eviction cases filed in the past 10 days in Lancaster County.

Local courts have decided that when tenants fill out a declaration claiming they meet the criteria for federal protection, the effort to evict them for failing to pay rent must stop.

However, where eviction bans such as the one that had been imposed until Sept. 1 in Pennsylvania by Gov. Tom Wolf stopped all eviction proceedings, the new order puts the onus to act on tenants.

“This moratorium is not a moratorium like most tenants, I believe, think,” said Richard Orwig, a tenant attorney who practices in Lancaster, Berks and Lehigh counties and serves as a tenant advocate through Gibraltar Real Estate Advisory Services. “In a legal term, it’s an executory moratorium, which means that it’s not automatic. The way I’ve described in my own head is that it’s a sleeping moratorium because the moratorium will only start for an individual tenant if they prepare the declaration that is required under the order.” Tenants who do not have a signed declaration have no protection against eviction proceedings.

A tenant can get protection through the federal Centers for Disease Control order, which is designed to help limit the spread of COVID-19, by signing a declaration that is submitted to their landlord. By signing the declaration, the tenant affirms they tried to obtain government assistance to pay for rent, make less than $99,000 in income and have experienced a substantial loss in income that prevents them from paying their full rent amount. In addition, by signing the declaration, the renter claims that if they are evicted, they would likely become homeless or be forced to live in cramped living conditions.

A tenant submitting a signed declaration to a landlord would act as a stay in any proceedings in a magisterial district justice court, where evictions start as landlord-tenant complaints, and the landlord cannot proceed beyond that point, said Russell Glass, deputy court administrator for the Lancaster County Common Pleas Court.

“There’s nothing in the CDC order that calls for an MDJ to determine the truthfulness or validity of the declaration,” Glass said.

The Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts provided information and general guidance on processing landlord-tenant complaints under the CDC order to district court administrators and president judges statewide, according to Kim Bathgate, press secretary.

But “the question whether the CDC order bars new eviction filings is ultimately a legal question for the individual counties and courts to decide,” Bathgate said.

Exactly what would happen should a landlord file a lawsuit claiming that a tenant does not meet the terms laid out in the federal declaration remains to be seen.

“We’re in uncharted waters,” Orwig said. “This act is like a life preserver being thrown out to a tenant when what they need is a lifeboat...but the life preserver is only helpful to the tenant if they hold onto it and utilize this process.”

Case numbers in context

Magisterial district justice offices across Lancaster County reported that at least 177 landlord-tenant complaints had been filed as of Wednesday afternoon - up from 86 filings Sept. 3. Magisterial Judge Adam Witkons’ office covering southwest Lancaster city had the highest reported number of filings at 37.

Many of the complaints filed since the state eviction ban have hearings scheduled for next week, said Brandon Conrad, an attorney with Saxton & Stump in Lancaster who represents landlords and property managers. However, the number of new filings is not significant when looked at in context of past years, according to Conrad.

For example, Magisterial Judge Bruce Roth’s office in Lancaster city had 170 landlord-tenant complaint filings in 2019, but including 15 filed in the past week, the office’s number for 2020 is currently 64, Conrad said. A clerk at Magisterial Judge Stuart Mylin’s office in Quarryville said the office had 159 complaints filed in 2019, but 60 have been filed so far this year.

According AOPC statistics, 96,827 new landlord-tenant complaint cases were filed statewide in 2018 - 4,316 of them were filed in Lancaster County. However, not all filings lead to an eviction.

Help with rent a concern

Even with limited protection from eviction available for some tenants, funding for rental assistance is still vital, advocates said.

“I think that a lot of the federal assistance had kept people off of the precipice of the crisis,” said Michael McKenna, president of Tabor Community Services. But with the end of federal programs, the limited accessibility of state CARES Act money and the economy still recovering, “everything is kind of cascading one on top of the other,” he said.

The CDC’s limited protection from eviction order did not provide any additional funding to help tenants pay rent.

Calls to the county 2-1-1 assistance line have increased in recent weeks, with many of the questions centered around housing, McKenna said. And the expiration of the state eviction ban and the installation of the limited federal order led to a “patchwork” of help for struggling families, he said.

The CDC order will hurt property owners, particularly smaller ones, because it lacks rental assistance for tenants, said Marlynn Orlando, chief executive officer of the Pennsylvania Apartment Association.

Orlando said small property owners who have gone months without receiving rent money are falling behind on their own payments. According to the association, for every dollar spent on rent, 40% goes to mortgage on the property, 14% to property taxes, 10% goes to owners and the rest is used to cover maintenance, insurance and other expenditures.

“So you’re saying you can stay in your apartments, but you’re not providing rental assistance and that is just devastating for the industry if people can’t pay,” Orlando said.

The Senate Urban Affairs and Housing committee held a public hearing Tuesday on the status of the state’s mortgage and rental assistance program and the impact of the pandemic. Advocates have asked for changes to the program like extending the deadline for applications past Sept. 30, increasing the monthly rent cap from $750 a month to an amount that reflects market prices and eliminating the need for applicants to already be in arrears.

The $750 maximum was a turnoff for landlords and property managers to participate in the state program because they had to agree to accept no more than that amount regardless of what the actual rent cost was, advocates said. According to the Lancaster County Coalition to End Homelessness, the average rent in Lancaster is $834.

The Lancaster County Commissioners approved $200,000 from county CARES dollars for the Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority, which administers the state rental assistance program, to make the monthly rent allocations for applicants whole, instead of just the $750.

With the county’s additional funds, several tenants have gone back through the process because their landlords now want to participate, said Justin Eby, deputy executive director of county redevelopment authority.

“There’s a statewide consensus that (the state program) needs to be changed,” Eby said. However, with the deadline for applications only several weeks away, “it’s a matter how that happens and when that happens.”

