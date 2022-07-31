Derek Smith was surprised when he learned in February that his organization’s annual African American Cultural Fair couldn’t take place this year at Reservoir Park in Lancaster city.

“The Lancaster Office of Promotions said there is a new rule on the use of heavy equipment in parks, and that kind of threw us off track because we had already planned this event,” said Smith, president of the African American Cultural Alliance of Lancaster.

The problem, however, is the policy that includes the new rule has yet to be adopted or formally introduced to the public. Lancaster City Council does not need to approve the policy because it is an administrative decision, according to City Council President Ismail Smith-Wade El.

And while Lancaster city director of public works Stephen Campbell said the policy is “not official yet,” he noted, “what we have done is prohibit food trucks and heavy equipment from being on the lawns.”

This presented a big problem for Smith because the cultural fair scheduled for Sept. 6 to 10 features, among other things, carnival rides and food trucks.

Smith said he understood the city’s concern, but his biggest worry was the fact that groups that traditionally have large annual events in city parks or public spaces were not informed the city was working on a new policy.

The fair wasn’t the only event affected by the new rule, according to Milzy Carrasco, director of the city’s Department of Neighborhood Engagement.

“It impacted several events that had to change their plans of operations,” said Carrasco, who noted at least four other events in addition to the cultural fair had to revise plans. “They weren’t happy about it, but we explained the situation to them.”

Although Smith understood that the city had denied a permit to hold the event, the city officials said otherwise. None of the applications for those events were denied, Carrasco said.

Campbell acknowledged while the existing permitting process is sufficient for families, churches or groups that want to use city parks for smaller events, the biggest change anticipated in the under-development new policy will be for events with large numbers of people.

“Communication should have been sent out,” Smith said. “That did not happen until we submitted the permit.”

Lack of communication

Smith said he learned the city was working on a new policy on the use of its parks in February when he met with the city’s Lancaster Office of Promotion about his event and the permit application.

“They basically suggested that we move the event to a street instead of a park and wanted us to have it sometime in July before the start of the school year,” Smith said.

Smith did not agree with the suggestions because he said they would have limited his organization’s ability to get sponsorships and because he felt the organization would not have enough time to prepare for the event.

According to the African American Cultural Alliance’s Facebook page, this year’s fair features performances by Source Award-winning rapper Trina and Grammy Award-winning gospel artist Kierra Sheard. There also will be a parade.

“Not all groups have the ability or sponsorship level to take a detour from what has worked for them in the past and take on a new way of doing things without warning or enough time to sort out all those details,” Smith said.

Smith said he and some local leaders met with city officials including Mayor Danene Sorace in February to discuss the lack of communication and not allowing organizations enough time to plan upcoming events in a different way.

“During the meeting, we pointed out to them that they should have told the people that a new policy was going to be implemented. We understand that damage can happen, and things need to be done to prevent it, but that needed to be communicated,” he said.

Smith and his group collaborated with the city to identify areas in the permit application process that needed improvement and gave recommendations to the city on what changes needed to be made from an applicant’s perspective.

The collaboration resulted in the cultural fair remaining at Reservoir Park, with some modifications including creating an outline of where heavy equipment can be placed to prevent any damage to trees and green infrastructure.

“Our event has not happened yet, but the city is helping us make it happen,” Smith said. “It might just look a little different this year.”

More user-friendly application process

The city plans to adopt the new policy by the end of the summer, according to Campbell.

“This will coincide with the implementation of new technology that will make the application process more user-friendly. Now we’ll have a more transparent application and approval process that can be completed electronically,” Campbell said. “Once it’s reviewed, the parties are notified if there is an objection and how it can be smoothed out. It’s an internal process, but by doing it on a dashboard the applicant will have a better sense of what they need to do.”

Under the proposed policy, people seeking to use a city park or public space will meet to discuss details with the permitting team, which includes representatives from the city’s fire, police, health, zoning, public works and neighborhood engagement departments, as well as the Lancaster Office of Promotion.

“Before a person even applies for the permit, they meet with that team to find out what needs to be done and go over the process, why the approvals are needed and what ordinances must be followed,” Carrasco said.

The application will then go into a centralized system where it can be accessed by every city department whose services will be required for the event.

Some applications can take multiple rounds of reviews, according to Carrasco. Once the process is completed, applicants will be notified about whether their applications are approved or denied.

“The timeline varies based on the complexity of the special event being requested,” Carrasco said. “The process generally takes three to four months from start to finish.”

Large special events take time to plan to ensure they are conducted successfully and safely, according to Carrasco. Event organizers are asked to submit their special event permit applications at least six months in advance.

Meanwhile, the city is creating a hardscape area in Reservoir Park for large events. A skating rink that had been blocked off was removed and is now a blacktop surface area that allows carnival rides. Setting up the rides on the blacktop surface will help prevent damage to the grass at the park.

“What we’ve learned from this is that there are better ways to do it, and we will have more successful events,” Campbell said.

