Ukulele is a darling 4-year-old spayed female cat known for her poise and elegance. While this princess is now in a temporary kingdom, she is more than eager to be welcomed into a new forever kingdom.

When not seated upon her comfy throne of blankies, Ukulele can be found watching her subjects carefully from her perch. Her large, bright eyes don’t miss anything!

While she can be a bit shy, Ukulele is working hard to become a loud voice in her kingdom and to come out of her shell to mingle with other cats.

With lots of patience, you will find that this princess has a heart of gold, and is eager to be your best friend forever. If you are interested in adopting Ukulele, email a completed application to adoptlancaster@humanepa.org. You can find applications at humanepa.org/adoption .

