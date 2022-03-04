Alexander Kachkovskyi’s childhood dream was to come to America from his native Ukraine.

That dream came true in 2021, when he came to Lancaster County as part of the Mennonite Central Committee’s International Volunteer Exchange Program. He lives with his host family in Leola.

But as Kachkovskyi volunteers at Forest Hills Mennonite Church in Leola and visits residents at Fairmount Homes in West Earl Township, he said his family more than 4,500 miles away in his hometown of Slavuta is trying to keep life as normal as possible amidst the conflict of war.

Slavuta is located a little more than 200 miles west of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital and the target of a Russian military attack launched by Vladimir Putin on Feb. 24.

“My town is a little bit safer than some areas, but often they hear sirens indicating they must go to the basement, and they don’t know what could happen,” he said.

With a gentle voice and quiet demeanor, Kachkovskyi, 29, talks about a swirl of emotions he experiences as he worries for his parents, his sister and her husband, other relatives living there, and the future of his country.

“My sister was staying underground at a train station while her husband was near the capital city of Kyiv since all the men were called to help protect the cities, but she decided to go back home to Slavuta where my parents are,” Kachkovskyi said.

Meanwhile, his mother, who is a nurse, and his father, a factory worker, are still going to work as usual, but watching closely for suspicious activity.

“My time here has helped me find balance between how and when to rise, and when to stay at peace,” Kachkovskyi said.

‘I’m praying that God will help me’

Kachkovskyi is scheduled to return to Ukraine in July, when the visa he used to enter the United States expires.

“I’m praying that God will help me because I don’t have a clear picture of what to do next,” he said.

Andrea Geiser Leaman, coordinator for MCC’s International Volunteer Exchange Program, said her organization would work to help Kachkovskyi remain in the U.S.

“Obviously, we don’t know what will be happening in Ukraine when he is ready to go, but we will work with the government to find ways to extend his visa so he can continue with his assignment if needed,” Geiser Leaman said.

“During COVID, for example, the (Department of State) made special arrangements for people so their visas could be extended because they couldn’t get back to their countries,” she said. “When it was safe for them to go back, we got flights for them to go home.”

Kachkovskyi said his thoughts are about how to bring his family to the U.S., but, he said, “it’s better to concentrate on helping others and my work rather than the situation at home and the emotional crisis. It helps me stay focused.”

Kachkovskyi volunteers with the children, youth, pastoral, and media ministries at Forest Hills Mennonite Church.

“The church has benefited from Alex’s positive attitude, his commitment to faith, and his willingness to help wherever needed,” said lead pastor Jon Carlson.

Kachkovskyi, Carlson said, has had a few opportunities to share about Ukrainian culture with the church.

“During Advent, he prepared and shared a presentation on Ukrainian Christmas traditions. We’ve also had many conversations about religion in Ukraine and Alex’s own evangelical faith,” Carlson said.

At home, where Kachkovskyi taught English and French at schools, he earned a Bachelor of Pastoral Ministry degree from the Ukrainian Baptist Theological Seminary, in the city of Lviv in western Ukraine. Lviv is located about 170 miles west of Slavuta and nearly 350 miles west of Kyiv.

“I am impressed by the peaceful and friendly community, and the unity of people in spite of their religious or even political views,” Kachkovskyi said of his Leola neighbors.

Yet that sense of peace and harmony, Kachkovskyi said, sometimes conflicts with his feelings about the potential dangers his family might be facing.

For the time being, Kachkovskyi is taking it all in and although he is not sure of what his future holds, he is grateful for the experience and lessons learned so far, and the support he has received from the local church.

“The church family supports me, prays for me and my family. I find comfort in prayer … and drinking a lot of mint tea,” Kachkovskyi said.