For Volodymyr Grutman and his wife, Maria Kuzmenko, the start of the Russia-Ukraine war was sudden, violent and chaotic.

The couple said their hometown of Glevaha, a suburb of the Ukraine capital of Kyiv, was bombed the first night of the war on Feb. 24, 2022.

“Russian troops were close to our home,” Grutman, 87, said. “As the fighting intensified, I saw a rocket go right past our house and land 200 meters away.”

Grutman and his 82-year-old wife said they hid in a bomb shelter for two weeks as Russian forces killed civilians and destroyed schools, homes and hospitals with constant air strikes and raids.

Grutman and Kuzmenko are among several Ukrainians in Lancaster County either adjusting to a new life here, worrying about loved ones who remain in Ukraine, or fretting a return to the war-torn country as the deadline for temporary stays in the U.S. loom.

As of July 30, the United Nations Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner has recorded 26,015 civilian casualties in Ukraine since the start of the war, including 9,369 killed and 16,646 injured. The agency said it believes the actual figures are considerably higher.

‘I’m afraid of the unknown’

Iryna Yurchenko and her family continue to adjust to their life in Brecknock Township nearly two years after entering the U.S. through the federal Uniting for Ukraine program.

“My life changed dramatically,” 33-year-old Yurchenko said. “I came to America with one suitcase and nothing else. Now I have been living here for a year with my family. We work, my child goes to school, and we rent an apartment.”

The Biden administration announced the program on April 12, 2022. It offers the opportunity for Ukrainian citizens and their immediate family members to come to the U.S. for two years if they have sponsors here who agree to provide them with financial support for the duration of their stay.

For Yurchenko, her husband Andrey, 34, and their 6-year-old son Matthew, the program has meant a return to a sense of normalcy that was disrupted by Russia’s invasion. The family is from the central Ukraine city of Kryvyi Rih, which is about 260 miles southeast of Kyiv.

“We are back to having a normal life where there are no rockets flying, no sirens and we don’t need to hide in bomb shelters,” Yurchenko said.

The Yurchenkos came to the U.S. separately in 2022, with Iryna Yurchenko and Matthew arriving in May, and Andrey Yurchenko following a few months later in August. Their time to remain in the U.S. through the Uniting for Ukraine program is running out.

“If the humanitarian parole ends, I don’t know what I will do,” Iryna Yurchenko said. “I understand that it will no longer be the same in Ukraine. I’m afraid of war and destruction and that’s why I don’t want to go back.”

Humanitarian parole refers to the discretionary authority the Immigration and Nationality Act provides the secretary of homeland security to temporarily parole people who are not U.S. citizens into the country on a case-by-case basis for “urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit.”

“I put a lot of effort into starting to live anew. I have a job, housing, we do not starve. But I only think about the safety of my child,” Iryna Yurchenko said. “I’m afraid of the unknown, I’m worried about our future status of being here. I want to stay here legally and will try to seek help.”

‘It’s a temporary status’

Resettlement agencies Church World Service and Bethany Christian Services have helped nearly 200 people from Ukraine come to Lancaster County through the Uniting for Ukraine program.

The CWS Lancaster city office at 308 E. King St. has helped 69 Ukrainians find sponsors in Lancaster County through the program. The agency said it expects to help another 115 Ukrainians find sponsors by the end of September.

“However, the program doesn’t offer a path to citizenship or permanency,” said Rachel Helwig, CWS Lancaster development and communications manager. “That might be something we see in the future, but for now it’s a temporary status.”

In the meantime, the Bethany Christian Services office at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church at 31 S. Duke St. in Lancaster city has helped more than 100 Ukrainians come to the county through the program.

“We have assisted 135 Ukrainian refugees with humanitarian parole through the United for Ukraine program since November. I’m expecting about five families in the next couple of months,” said Laura Stammberger, a Ukrainian humanitarian parole case manager who works out of Bethany’s South Duke Street office.

“Some of the families come to stay with relatives, but most of the refugees are sponsored by a complete stranger,” Stammberger said. “There are also a couple of Mennonite churches who have sponsored a family.”

Stammberger also said she hopes the agency can find sponsors for additional Ukrainian families to come in the fall.

‘A complicated process’

Grutman and Kuzmenko could not travel to the U.S. through the Uniting for Ukraine program because when they fled their home following the Russian invasion, they left their travel documents behind and the paperwork they did have was not accepted for travel to the U.S.

Fearing for their lives when they left their home in Ukraine, they crossed the border to neighboring Poland unsure they would be able to remain there without their documents. Their trip was marred by physical setbacks: Kuzmenko broke her leg as they left the bomb shelter, and Grutman had a heart attack two weeks after arriving in Poland.

“Initially we had hoped that our stay in Poland would be very short and that we could go back home, but our situation was very serious and seeing that the situation at home was not improving, we decided to come to the U.S. where our children and grandchildren were,” Grutman said.

After a four-month stay in Poland, the couple traveled to the U.S., resettling in Lancaster County in July 2022 with the help of their son Igor Kuzmenko, a Lititz-area resident who helped them apply for a green card, which allows them to stay here as permanent residents.

Through some connections with a Rotary Club in Poland, and the office of Congressman Lloyd Smucker, Igor Kuzmenko was able to get proper documentation to bring his parents to Lancaster County. They live in an apartment in Warwick Township.

“I had to travel to Poland twice to complete the paperwork,” he said. “It can be a complicated process both legally and emotionally.”

‘My heart is broken’

Ukraine native Tetyana Hershey has struggled with increased levels of stress since the war began because her parents and brother remain in the beleaguered country she left almost 20 years ago.

“I don’t even know how I function. It’s a weird feeling because my life here has to go on, but I cry every day and it takes a lot of energy to pull myself together,” said Hershey, 42, who lives in Conestoga Township with her husband, Doug, 46, and their 15-year-old son Dmitriy. “My heart is broken.”

Hershey’s parents Dmitriy, 84, and Lubov, 77, Volontyrtsev and her brother Oleg Volontyrtsev, 53, live in the port city of Kherson, which is located more than 360 miles southeast of Kyiv. The city came under Russian control a week after the invasion. In June, a major dam in the city was destroyed, causing the entire region to flood.

“My family lived under Russian occupation for nine months. They couldn’t even get money or had access to their medications,” Hershey said. “Dad has health issues and was seeing a cardiologist, but the hospital is full of wounded soldiers, and the health care system is overwhelmed. Your heart sinks when you don’t even know if your family is OK or even alive.”

Hershey said her parents made a temporary move to a safer place in the city of Mykolaiv, about an hour away from their hometown, and she said she calls them every day to get updates.

“They still want to go back to our hometown, but we don’t know in what conditions their home in Kherson is,” she said. “I submitted paperwork for them to come here but they don’t want to come. They love Ukraine and want to stay there … and I can’t force them.”

‘Ukraine is our motherland’

Grutman and Kuzmenko are grateful for the safety they enjoy thousands of miles away from their battered country. But they miss their home.

“I miss everything,” Kuzmenko said. “Everything is so different here, and we don’t speak the language, so it’s difficult to communicate and go out on our own to do things.”

However, they said they appreciate the kindness shown to them in America, even from strangers.

“When we went through customs at the airport in New York, the immigration officer welcomed us to America and told us we were safe here,” Grutman said. “I was so touched by his words.”

As the couple ponders the situation in Ukraine compared to the safety they have here, there’s a possibility that Lancaster County might become their permanent home.

“Ukraine is our motherland. We left everything behind: our home, our summer cottage where we loved to do our gardening, our friends and community,” Grutman said. “It’s difficult, and we hope to go back one day even if it’s just for a visit. But our kids are here, and we want to stay close to our family.”