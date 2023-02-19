Somewhere in Ukraine, Oleg Durbala, 48, held a phone camera close to his face as he walked. Behind him, trees were cut down and stacked high against a gray sky above. Air raid sirens blasted as he spoke.

"Good morning, Ukraine,” Oleg Durbala said in the video posted on Instagram March 7. “As we are leaving Ukraine early in the morning, sirens, airplanes and more of this. … Thank you to our defenders, volunteers. We are praying for Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol and all of our Ukraine. May there be peace and truce."

Before the war began, the Durbalas lived in Odesa, Oleg’s hometown and a key port city on the southern tip of the country known for its trade, sandy beaches and tourism. At the start of the war, Odesa’s population was close to 1 million people, about double that of Lancaster County, where Oleg and his son are now making an impact on one of the state’s newest sports — floorball.

Odesa has been spared the worst fighting, missile strikes or massacres that beset other parts of Ukraine, but its suburbs have suffered blackouts.

Oleg, who in his home country was a professional floorball player and is still president of the Ukrainian Floorball Federation, operated a construction business that built residential properties and small hotels. When Russia first invaded Ukraine, Oleg said, two Ukrainian tanks rolled through the streets of Odesa, headed for a nearby beach to defend any potential attacks from Russian warships in the Black Sea.

“I told people at work, ‘Don’t worry. We’re working today,’ ” Oleg recalled. “ ‘The tank is there. We’re good.’ ”

But work for Oleg’s construction business essentially came to a halt as the port faced challenges in supplies coming in and going out. Oleg and his wife, Natalia, soon made a tough decision in March: Natalia and the four Durbala children, ages 6 to 17, went to western Ukraine to live with a grandmother.

Oleg traveled north to provide supplies to those fighting on the front lines.

After about four months, Oleg joined his family in western Ukraine, sold his car and used the money to purchase one-way plane tickets to the United States for his family — Oleg, Natalia, three daughters and their son, Bogdan. Natalia Durbala’s brother drove the family across the border and traveled for about another three hours west, dropping them off at an airport in Budapest, Hungary.

An Instagram post from Solomia Durbala, one of the three girls in the family, dated July 8 shows her at an airport, her back to the camera, her long brown hair down to her waist, as she gazed out a full-length window, looking at a large, white airplane, not knowing what lay ahead for her and her family.

The Durbalas have settled in Montgomery County, just north of Philadelphia. They have found a calm in the United States not available to them in their home country. Friday will mark one year since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a war in which at least 280,000 soldiers on both sides have been killed or wounded, and at least 30,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed.

Landing in Pennsylvania

In its three months of existence, Lancaster Floorball Club has gained more than 40 participants, ranging in age from teenagers to adults in their 40s. Nearly all are new to floorball, a sport akin to floor hockey or deck hockey, but played with plastic, perforated hockey blade and a plastic ball resembling a wiffle ball.

While floorball is still relatively new in the United States — Lancaster Floorball Club is the first of its kind in the state — the sport is popular in many European countries. It explains why those in Lancaster Floorball Club have mostly taken direction from Oleg and Bogdan Durbala.

“They’re terrific role models,” Lancaster Floorball Club founder and manager Mark Gallagher said of the Durbalas. “They’re the only ones who know what the heck they’re doing.”

The Durbala family is living in the United States through the Uniting for Ukraine program. Introduced by President Joe Biden on April 21, the program provides a pathway for Ukrainian citizens and their immediate family members to stay in the United States for a two-year period.

“I’m very thankful of the American people,” Oleg said.

The United States has provided $2 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, in the form of direct transfers of equipment from the Department of Defense to the Ukrainian military.

“We’re thankful for the support,” Oleg said. “American people believe Ukraine will win. It’s possible together.”

Oleg said he is now working in a managerial position for a factory in Montgomery County that makes glass for cars and ships. All four Durbala children are attending Upper Bucks Christian School, where the Durbalas know a family that left Ukraine years ago, a connection that proved vital to the Durbalas in providing direction on coming to the United States.

Bogdan Durbala, 14, is a soccer goalkeeper in his home country and played midfield for the Upper Bucks Christian boys soccer team last fall.

“He set the example in having a great attitude and being a hard worker,” Upper Bucks Christian boys soccer coach John VanHolstyn said. “When somebody else was starting ahead of him, he never had a sour attitude. Very coachable, very humble and confident in his abilities but able to take advice, take instruction.”

The Durbalas didn’t know English when they arrived in the United States. They are still learning the language through the Duolingo app and by watching videos on YouTube. Bogdan knows the language better than his dad, and Bogdan handled most of the translating for his father when they were interviewed for this story.

The Durbalas communicate with family and friends back in Ukraine mostly through the Telegram app. That communication includes a sister of Oleg’s who works as a doctor in Odesa.

Asked what they missed the most about home, Bogdan said, “Food and friends.”

Oleg answered, “Friends. Our floorball club. Church. Family.”

Having faith

The Russian military has destroyed, damaged or looted at least 494 religious buildings, theological institutions and sacred sites in Ukraine, according to a recent report from the Kyiv-based Institute for Religious Freedom.

That hasn’t dampened Oleg’s Christian faith, which he often shared in Instagram posts while he was in Ukraine in the weeks after the war began.

In an Instagram post from March 20, 2022, when Oleg was still in Ukraine just weeks after the war began, he quoted the Bible verse Proverbs 3:26: “For the Lord will be at your side and will keep your foot from being snared.”

At a Lancaster Floorball Club practice inside the Lampeter-Strasburg YMCA last month, Oleg wore a yellow wristband inscribed with white lettering. An inscription on one side of the wristband spelled “Pilgrim20,” which represents an arm of a charity fund designed to provide children impacted by drug addiction to be taken into foster families, serving 20 regions in Ukraine and Russia. Some involved in the charity are now on the front lines wearing those wristbands, which have another inscription on the other side: “3:21.”

The numbers represent a verse found in Revelation, the last book in the Bible, and serves to provide encouragement for those fighting for Ukraine. It reads, “The victor: I will give him the right to sit with Me on My throne, just as I also won the victory and sat down with My Father on His throne.”