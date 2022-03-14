Locally, Mennonite Central Committee (mcc.org) is raising funds for Ukraine relief. That nonprofit, which has its U.S. office in Akron, says on its website that it is “assessing the changing situation with local partners to determine the appropriate response.” Its response will be focused on a longer-term scale-up “of existing programs that support vulnerable people and extending those services to internally displaced populations.” You can donate via the website or mail a check to MCC, PO Box 500, Akron PA 17501.

The watchdog website Charity Navigator (charitynavigator.org) has created a webpage listing highly rated nonprofits engaged in relief efforts in Ukraine. Among them:

— Save the Children (savethechildren.org). That nonprofit’s website notes that “Ukraine’s children are in grave danger of physical harm, severe emotional distress and mass displacement.” Donations to “Save the Children’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund can help provide children and families with immediate aid, such as food, water, hygiene kits, psychosocial support and cash assistance.”

— Direct Relief (directrelief.org) says it is mobilizing the delivery of medications that the Ukrainian Ministry of Health said are needed, as well as “critical care medical items for blood pressure support, intubation/ventilation, IV antibiotics, fluids” and combat application tourniquets and bandages. A large shipment of diabetes supplies was delivered last week to Ukrainian health care providers, the agency’s website said, noting that Direct Relief has supplied Ukrainian health care providers with more than $27 million in medical aid since January 2021.

— GlobalGiving (globalgiving.org) says that all donations to its Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund “will support humanitarian assistance in impacted communities in Ukraine and surrounding regions where Ukrainian refugees have fled. GlobalGiving’s local partners are bringing relief to terrified and displaced communities, and they need resources to continue their life-saving work.” Donations will help to provide shelter, food, clean water and health support, as well as access to education and economic assistance, to Ukrainian refugees.

— International Medical Corps (internationalmedicalcorps.org) says that it is already “on the ground in Ukraine, working with health agencies and local partners” to provide primary and emergency health services, mental health and psychosocial support services, gender-based violence services and COVID-19 prevention and awareness services, “to keep refugee and displaced populations safe from the pandemic.”

— And Unicef USA (unicefusa.org) says that “UNICEF is scaling up its emergency response in Ukraine as escalating conflict continues to pose an immediate and growing threat to the lives and well-being of the country’s 7.5 million children.” It’s also working with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to “mobilize support for children and families who have fled the country to escape the violence.”