It looks like Green Day isn't the only band looking for fun in the Lititz area.

Earlier this week, British rockers Squeeze, in town to open for Hall & Oates at the Giant Center in Hershey, stopped in to the Hideaway Bar in Lititz.

A video posted on the band's Facebook page on Wednesday morning, titled "Squeeze day off, Lititz PA," shows scenes of the band drinking, shooting pool and engaging in general tomfoolery at the bar.

Wednesday's show at the Giant Center was the first stop on the Hall & Oates tour, which will be taking over New York City's Madison Square Garden on Friday.

Squeeze came to prominence in the late '70s, with a self-titled album in 1978, followed by a trio of critically acclaimed records - "Cool for Cats" (1979), "Argybargy" (1980) and "East Side Story" (1981) - that helped define the new wave and power pop genres.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Led by the songwriting duo of Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook, Squeeze's best known singles include "Up the Junction," "Goodbye Girl," "Another Nail in My Heart," "Black Coffee in Bed" and "Tempted."