With wholesale costs for natural gas surging, UGI Utilities has announced a trio of rate increases that would boost the average residential customer’s bill 22% by December.

This week, UGI said it is raising residential rates 7.4% beginning June 1 and is projecting an additional 5.3% increase Dec. 1 to cover the rising costs for the natural gas it purchases on the wholesale market. By law, UGI passes those wholesale costs, or purchase gas price, along to customers without a markup.

Concurrently, the state Public Utility Commission is reviewing UGI’s request from January for a 9.5% increase to its base rate, which covers costs to distribute gas over its network pipes and pays for employees, infrastructure improvements and all other aspects of running the company. A PUC decision on the base rate increase is expected by October.

If all the increases are approved as projected, the typical residential customer —one that uses 7,310 cubic feet of gas per month — would see their monthly bill go from $99 to $121.

“UGI understands the impact higher energy prices has on the families and businesses that we serve,” said Christopher Brown, UGI vice president and general manager of rates and supply. “While we work diligently to provide value to our customers, the wholesale cost of nearly all forms of energy has increased across the world, including natural gas.”

In a press release announcing the June and December rate increases, Brown said UGI’s proximity to natural gas from Marcellus Shale has helped to mitigate the impact of price increases when compared to the cost of natural gas nationwide.

The spot price for natural gas Wednesday at the Henry Hub — a U.S. benchmark — was $8.30 per million British thermal units, a 183% jump from a year ago when it was $2.93. During that period, average residential bills for UGI customers have increased 26%.

UGI is required to file its gas cost rates annually for review with the PUC but may adjust these rates quarterly to reflect changes in wholesale natural gas prices.

While the increase for June 1 has been determined, UGI spokesperson Joe Swope pointed out that the projected increase for Dec. 1 is likely to change since it is based on a guess about the cost of gas between now and then. State regulations require UGI to include a projection of Dec. 1 rates in its June filing.

A rate increase for UGI’s base rate is also not certain since it is subject to review by the PUC, Swope said.

The base rate comprises about 65% of a customer’s bill and the distribution rate is about 35%, although those percentages can fluctuate when wholesale prices for natural gas go up or down, Swope said.

Natural gas is the second most popular home-heating fuel in Lancaster County, used by 33.7% of county households, per the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. It trails only electricity, used to provide heat in 34.5% of all housing units in the county.

UGI has about 63,000 residential customers in Lancaster County.